Ukraine moves to confiscate assets of Bohuslaev and ex-Motor Sich top manager

Ukraine’s Justice Ministry has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to seize assets belonging to Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, the former President of the Motor Sich aircraft engine manufacturer, and Petro Kononenko, a former top manager, the Ministry’s press service said on Jan. 22.

Ukraine’s SBU security service detained Bohuslaev on Oct. 22, 2022, in connection with the illegal supply of military goods to Russian attack aircraft.

The lawsuit aims to seize over 30 units of real estate, corporate rights in more than 10 legal entities, and full ownership of Motor-Harant insurance company, Vinnytsia Aviation Factory, LLC MSB Helicopters, and 2,000,000 shares of JSC Motor-Bank.



Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court remanded Bohuslaev into custody on Oct. 24, 2023. According to Radio Liberty’s investigative project Skhemy, he has had Russian citizenship since 2000 and an apartment in Moscow since 2002.

Read also: Judge detained on bribery charges as probe intensifies into overturned ruling in Boguslaev case

Ukraine’s SBU security service confiscated Boguslaev's property, worth almost UAH 1 billion ($27.2 million), on Nov. 4.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Nov. 7 that Motor Sich, along with a number of other strategic enterprises, would work around the clock for Ukraine's defense.

Bohuslaev was also charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations.

Read also: Former MP Kolesnikov sentenced to suspended three-year term for expenses fraud

All four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal involved in the Bohuslaev case were removed from their positions in December 2023.



They are reportedly under suspicion for allegedly receiving a $35,000 bribe to make a decisionfavoring Bohuslaev.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine