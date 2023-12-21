Ukraine Moves to Legalize Medical Marijuana to Treat Veterans

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s parliament approved the legalization of medical cannabis as the nation responds to the growing ranks of war veterans requiring treatment for injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The legislation to regulate medical, scientific and industrial use of cannabis passed with a majority of 248 in the 450-seat assembly in Kyiv, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram. A total of 16 members opposed the motion.

Support to legalize medical marijuana has gathered steam in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion approaches its second year and discussion in the country centered on the drug’s benefits in treating severe pain and addressing mental health. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to sign the bill into law, which could go into effect some time in the second half of 2024, Zheleznyak said.

War Moves Ukraine Toward Medical Cannabis Legalization: The Dose

“For our citizens not to endure the pain, stress and trauma of the war, we must finally justifiably legalize treatment based on medical cannabis for everyone who needs it,” Zelenskiy told the assembly in June.

The move faced resistance among some political forces in parliament. The populist party led by former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko argued legalization would trigger uncontrolled production — and said the matter should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum.

Cannabis has been legalized in many US states, where supporters say it can treat an array of conditions including chronic pain, depression and PTSD. The latter is particularly focused on those returning from war, where advocates have pointed at a much higher suicide rate among veterans than in the general public.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.