Ukraine moves to mass production of naval drones — Fedorov

Ukraine is scaling up the production of naval drones, developing new models with "surprises" to keep Russian ships "uncomfortable" in the Black Sea, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Nov. 14.

Read also: Russian warship damaged in Nov. 4 missile attack is newly built, not yet part of Black Sea Fleet

“New models [of drones] with surprises are being developed,” said Fedorov.

“So, I think Russian ships will feel quite uncomfortable in the Black Sea. There's a specific task to scale production, so more and more manufacturers are appearing, competition exists, new features are emerging.”

“We are now working around the clock to move the war to a new technological phase, to continue destroying the enemy.”

He also added that the country is currently actively producing combat UAVs. Since June, Ukrainian drones have destroyed 627 enemy tanks, 869 armored vehicles, and over 700 artillery units.

Read also: Game changers of the technological war

Ukraine uses naval drones to attack Russia Black Sea Fleet. On Nov. 10, drones critically damaged two Russian small landing ships in occupied Crimea. In total, since February 2022, Ukraine has sunk or damaged 25 Russian vessels.

Read also: Drones reportedly hit strategic ammunitions producer in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast

Ukraine's experimental surface drone, Sea Baby, was notably used to attack the Crimean Bridge linking the occupied peninsula with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a Ukrainian fleet of naval drones and a fundraiser for it in November 2022.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine