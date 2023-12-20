Ukraine moves onto defensive along much of front line – UK intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that in recent weeks, Ukraine has mobilised efforts to improve its fortifications as it switches to a more defensive position along much of the front line.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter (X) on 20 December

Details: UK Defence Intelligence pointed out that this change has been carried out in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls made at the end of November 2023 to speed up fortification work on key fronts.

Analysts noted that as part of this project, Ukraine has been working to improve defences along the border with Belarus, where, as of mid-December 2023, so-called "dragon's teeth", barbed wire and anti-tank ditches have been installed.

At the same time, Russia is continuing to conduct local offensives on several fronts, but individual attacks rarely exceed a platoon, as UK intelligence notes.

Quote: "A major Russian breakthrough is unlikely and overall, the front is characterised by stasis."

Background:

Earlier, UK intelligence indicated that it considered it extremely unlikely that Russia would make a significant breakthrough towards Kurakhove, despite the Russians’ gradual advances on the Marinka front.

UK intelligence has also spoken about an unsuccessful operation by the Russian occupiers to try to drive Ukrainian defenders from the bridgehead near the village of Krynky, Kherson Oblast, on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Prior to that, UK intelligence noted that the Russian military was having problems with conducting combat operations at night due to a shortage of night vision devices and special cameras for drones.

