Ukraine must be in EU at the end of decade – Polish Foreign Affairs Minister

Radoslaw Sikorski, the newly appointed minister of foreign affairs of Poland, has stated that Poland wants to see Ukraine as an EU member at the end of the decade, as well as within its internationally recognized borders.

Source: Sikorski at a briefing in Kyiv on 22 December, as reported by European Pravda and RMF 24.

Details: Sikorski stressed that Poland thinks "Ukraine must win this war, and Putin must lose it".

Quote: "We want Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders, to be an EU member, and an important partner of Poland as a member of the European family."

He added that Poland is a real friend of Ukraine and "now, amid a stalemate in the combat zone, this situation is a trial for this friendship".

"We also realise that if Ukraine wins, it would strengthen not only the morale of Ukraine but of the whole free world as well, so Ukraine must win," he stressed.

Background:

A briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his newly-appointed Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski was held in Kyiv. An air-raid siren was sounded when the Polish diplomat began to deliver his statement.

Kuleba stated at the briefing that Kyiv and Warsaw must solve the most acute bilateral issues as soon as possible, specifically the blockade on the Polish-Ukrainian border and export of agricultural products.

