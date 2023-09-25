Ukraine must surrender or 'cease to exist,' Russian official says: Live updates

Ukraine must surrender on Moscow's terms or the country will "cease to exist," a top Russian politician said Monday.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russia's lower house of parliament, told Russian state media President Joe Biden, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and other Western officials have poured massive amounts of time, effort, money and military might into the war. Nineteen months after Russia's invasion began, the West has made little headway while its economies struggle and support dwindles, Volodin said.

"The simple facts are these: the West is experiencing weapons and ammunition shortages, people in Europe and the US have lost trust in politicians, and the Kyiv regime’s counteroffensive has failed," Volodin said.

Ukraine and Western officials claim steady progress in the counteroffensive. However, an ABC News/Washington Post survey released Sunday revealed a softening in American support for the war. More than 41% of respondents said the U.S. is doing too much, up from 33% in February, and half said the U.S. is doing the right amount or not enough, down from 60%.

The Princess Olga monument in Kyiv is dressed in a dummy bulletproof vest with a sign reading "She needs armor" to draw attention to the need of armor designed specifically for women on Sept. 25, 2023.

Developments:

∎ Polish President Andrzej Duda downplayed the grain squabble with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and walked back the claim that Poland would no longer transfer weapons to Kyiv. Duda told the Warsaw tabloid Super Express that Poland would send its older equipment to Ukraine as it is replaced with modern weapons.

∎ The first of 31 high-tech, M1 Abrams tanks promised by the U.S. have arrived in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said on Telegram. "Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce our brigades. I am grateful to the allies for fulfilling the agreements!" Zelenskyy wrote.

British mine experts aiding counteroffensive

Britain's military has sent Royal Engineers to Poland to train Ukrainians in high-tech bomb removal techniques, the British Defense Ministry says. Britain has sent 1,500 mine detectors to Ukraine with more on the way. The Russians have heavily mined broad fields along the front lines, presenting a major challenge to the Ukrainian military's counteroffensive. The "tailored training package" educates Ukraine's mine disposal teams in munition recognition, disposal methods and search procedures to overcome improvised explosive devices (IEDs), mines, booby traps and trip wires, the Defense Ministry said. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps affirmed "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

"Putin’s illegal invasion has left Ukraine’s fields and towns covered in deadly land mines and unexploded munitions, which presents an immediate danger to its citizens now and for years to come," Shapps said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live war-updates: Ukraine must yield or 'cease to exist,' Russian says