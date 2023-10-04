Ukraine-NATO Council assembles in Brussels, discusses Ukrainian reforms

The Ukraine-NATO Council meeting was held in Brussels on October 4 to implement the decisions of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Minister for European and Euroatlantic Integration of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian side has presented an updated plan of political, security and defence reforms related to an updated Annual National Programme, a control tool for monitoring Ukraine’s correspondence to the NATO membership.

"NATO member states will make their contribution into the ANP, so by the end of 2023 we must start the implementation of the measures that will bring us closer to NATO membership," Stefanishyna remarked.

- #Ukraine presented an updated plan of NATO-related political/security/defense reforms (aANP) with a priority focus on transparency and interoperability; pic.twitter.com/ppfFk8kTIb — Olga Stefanishyna (@StefanishynaO) October 4, 2023

She added that the sides agreed on "complex creation of the Ukraine-NATO council substructures for facilitating its 24/7 operation."

Moreover, the Ukrainian side has presented priority projects within the framework of the Complex NATO Aid Package for operational compatibility, procurement, mine clearance and social adaptation.

"Some Alliance members announced additional financial contributions for the implementation of the CAP projects," Stefanishyna stated without further clarifications.

The Alliance confirmed that the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting has as its goal "to confirm long-term support of Ukraine from NATO’s side and develop the decisions of the Vilnius Summit". The meeting was moderated by Mircea Geoana, NATO Deputy Secretary General.

Background:

The Ukraine-NATO Council is a joint body within which NATO member states and Ukraine gather to conduct crisis consultations and adopt decisions equally.

The third meeting of the Council was held on 4 October 2022. For the first time it gathered at the NATO Summit in Vilnius with the participation of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and for the second time – in July 2023, amid the aggravation of the situation with security in the Back Sea.

