Ukraine-NATO Council discusses energy security

Energy security issues were the focus of discussion at the NATO-Ukraine Council held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday 8 November.

Source: This was announced by NATO’s press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană chaired the meeting, which was attended by Hennadii Sheludko, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Air Force; Oleksandr Potii, Deputy Chairman of Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection; and Farid Safarov, Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine.

Geoană stressed that Russia attempted to use winter as a weapon against Ukraine last year, targeting the country's energy system with cyberattacks and hundreds of drone and missile strikes.

Geoană praised Ukraine for its ability to withstand these attacks and for the rapid and innovative improvements it made to its electrical grid.

He also thanked the Allies for their assistance in providing Ukraine with air defence systems, emergency electricity exports, autotransformers and spare parts to lessen the impact of the Russian strikes.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pointed out in October that the cost of an air defence missile is several times less than repairing the consequences of a hit to the energy infrastructure, so it makes more economic sense to invest in air defence directly.

The NATO-Ukraine Council is a joint body where Allies and Ukraine meet to hold crisis consultations and make joint decisions. The meeting today was the fourth since the Council was founded at the Vilnius Summit in July.

