Ukraine’s NATO membership ‘crucial’ for Poland — Duda

Ukraine’s ultimate NATO and EU accession is in full alignment with Poland’s national interest, Polish President Andrzej Duda’s office said in a Twitter post on Dec. 20.

The message quotes Duda speaking at a session of Poland’s National Security Council. He urged the new Polish government to work with Ukraine on realizing its aspirations to join both the EU and NATO.

The president added that Ukraine's NATO membership would push the alliance's eastern flank further from Polish borders, benefitting the country's security.

Duda is also confident that if Ukraine joins the alliance, Poland will gain "another strong military partner."

"From a security standpoint, the issue of Ukraine's future membership in NATO is crucial for Poland," said Duda.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Nov. 28 that the allies expressed their resolve to support Ukraine on its path to NATO membership.

Following the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, the alliance leaders announced that Ukraine would receive an invitation to join NATO when allies agree and "conditions are met."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine