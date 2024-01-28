Ukraine Navy advocates transfer of British frigates HMS Westminster and HMS Argyll if decommissioned

Ukraine would be interested in the HMS Westminster and HMS Argyll frigates, which may be decommissioned by the United Kingdom, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksiy Neizhpapa said in an interview with Sky News on Jan. 27.

There have been reports that London may decommission two Type 23 frigates due to a shortage of sailors.

"Of course, the Navy needs warships, because we understand that there is no navy without ships," Neizhpapa said.

“This is why, if such a decision is taken concerning the possibility of handing over two frigates to the [Ukrainian] Navy, we will be very happy.”

Britain announced plans to transfer two ships, HMS Grimsby and HMS Shoreham, to the Ukrainian Navy in the summer of 2021. The minesweepers were subsequently renamed Chernihiv and Cherkasy, the names of the Ukrainian Navy minesweepers lost after Russia's occupation of Crimea.

The United Kingdom promised to provide Ukraine with two Sandown-class mine countermeasures ships at the end of 2023. The country created a maritime coalition to support Kyiv together with Norway.

In early January 2024, Turkey blocked the transfer of these two ships to Ukraine for demining, not allowing them to transit its waters on their way to the Black Sea.

