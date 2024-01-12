Ukraine needs A-10 Warthogs and cruise missile platforms – top military commander

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi

Kyiv urgently requires more military aircraft such as A-10 Warthogs and long-range cruise missile carriers, Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters on Jan. 12.

Read also: Russian military ships anywhere in the world are legitimate targets says Ukrainian Naval Commander

“I would talk about A-10s as an option if they'll be given to us ... this is not a new machine, but a reliable one that has proven itself in many wars, and which has a wide array of weapons for destroying land targets to help the infantry,” said Syrskyi.

He explained that the A-10 would provide crucial close air support to ground forces. "It is for destroying land-based targets: tanks, artillery ... everything that counters the infantry," he added.

The general said that modern attack helicopters could also play a significant role in allowing Kyiv to break the stalemate on the battlefield and continue pushing Russian forces from southern and eastern Ukraine.

In terms of how the fight is looking now, he said that Russian forces were advancing in several sections of the front, while Ukrainian forces were conducting small counterattacks.

Read also: No significant increase in Russian concentration on Kharkiv front - Ukraine’s military

"This is active defense when we are not just sitting on the defensive but constantly counterattacking, and in some directions switching to the offensive,” the general said.

Read also: Insufficient Russian forces in Belgorod for renewed Kharkiv offensive, says governor Synehubov

In addition to calls for more aircraft, Ukraine has requested that its allies expedite the delivery of artillery ammunition, which some units have complained is in short supply.

Read also: Fortification construction active in Ukraine, but no immediate threat, says Ukrainian army – photo

When asked about a potential turning point in the war in favor of Ukraine, Syrskyi commented, "I think there are always chances; you just need to find them and use them."

He added that Russia cannot possibly have built robust defenses everywhere along the front line, and that Ukraine has to identify and exploit weak spots in enemy fortifications.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine