Ukraine needs nearly $9 billion for cultural rebuilding post-Russian invasion — UNESCO

Ukraine will need nearly $9 billion over the next decade to rebuild its cultural sites and tourism industry following Russia’s invasion and war, the American news agency AP reported on Feb. 13, citing the UN Agency for Culture and Education (UNESCO).

UNESCO has identified a total of 341 cultural heritage sites damaged due to the Russian invasion and estimated that Ukraine's culture and tourism sector has lost over $19 billion in revenue during nearly two years of full-scale war. Russian attacks have damaged sites across the country, including in Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa. The total value of destroyed cultural sites in Ukraine is estimated to be nearly $3.5 billion.

The intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites, including religious buildings and artifacts, may amount to a war crime, UNESCO said.

Following massive Russian attacks, UNESCO added the historic center of Odesa, the Cathedral of Saint Sophia and nearby monastery buildings, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, and the ensemble of the historic center of Lviv to the List of World Heritage in Danger in the summer 2023.

In September 2023, UNESCO added 20 cultural sites in Ukraine to the temporary enhanced protection list. Five more sites in Odesa, Chernihiv, Lviv and Zakarpattia oblasts were added in December.

