Ukraine needs Taurus missiles but not for attacks on Moscow

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba still hopes that Ukraine can convince the German government of the need to supply it with Taurus long-range missiles.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with German tabloid Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said negotiations with the German government are ongoing.

Quote: "Everything depends on the political circumstances, actual needs and requirements from the front," he noted.

Meanwhile, Kuleba once again pointed out that Ukraine would not use these long-range missiles for attacks on Russian territory.

"We don't need Taurus for an attack on Moscow. We don't need long-range missiles provided by Western partners to attack Moscow or any other part of Russian territory. We need Taurus to destroy the Russian military infrastructure along the front line on Ukrainian territory," the foreign minister emphasised.

Background:

Earlier, Ivan Havryliuk, Deputy Minister of Defence, said the acquisition of long-range German Taurus missiles by Ukraine would not radically change the battlefield situation but would greatly expand the capabilities of the Ukrainian military.

At the beginning of the year, the German government hinted that they were not yet ready to provide Ukraine with these weapons.

Support UP or become our patron!