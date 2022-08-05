Ukraine needs weapons, freezing war not an option, says president’s advisor

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief-of-staff

“To ‘freeze’ the war is to get a new DPRK with millions of hostages. We need weapons. We must liberate our people," Podolyak said.

He was reacting to recent calls from international commentators, including the wife of the Irish president, for there to be a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Podolyak said the Russian occupation of southern Ukraine has been marked by mass arrests and torture.

"What does the ru-occupation of southern Ukraine look like?” Podolyak wrote.

“Filtration concentration camps. Mass arrests and torture. Limited supplies of products. No rights and freedoms.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine