Ukraine needs the West to be united

From the start of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine has been crystal clear about its ultimate war aims: to defeat Russia on the battlefield and liberate its territory in full. This has long been understood to include Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. Russia’s many atrocities appear only to have strengthened the Ukrainians’ determination to eject Vladimir Putin’s armies from their country for good.

Indeed, speculation yesterday that Kyiv may be prepared to give up its ambitions of taking back Crimea turned out to be wide of the mark. Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of President Zelensky’s office, had said that Ukraine may be willing to enter talks with Russia about the status of the peninsula, if Ukrainian troops reach its border. Kyiv clarified that this did not indicate a change in its aims. It merely wishes to give the Kremlin a choice: to leave Crimea peacefully or “Ukraine will continue to liberate its land by military means”.

Raising the possibility of a negotiated solution will nevertheless have been a deliberate decision by Kyiv. Its Western allies have fretted that a Ukrainian attack on Crimea could result in a catastrophic over-reaction from Russia, including the use of nuclear weapons. Regrettably, Western unity has long been fractured on the question of what a Ukrainian victory looks like, and how far to go in arming Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cited the danger of nuclear war as one of the reasons he originally refused to send tanks, and Emmanuel Macron is on record as saying that Russia must not be humiliated in order to “build a way out through diplomatic channels”.

Mr Macron still seems determined to negotiate. His visit to China this week, joined by French business leaders, is purportedly designed to persuade Xi Jinping to bring “everyone back to the negotiating table”. How he imagines strengthening economic ties with a country tacitly supporting Putin’s invasion will do that remains unclear.

The coming months will be vital for Ukraine, with the continued supply of Western weaponry and ammunition integral for its anticipated counter-offensive. Both sides continue to throw more men into the fray, and Putin shows little sign of accepting the gross folly of his invasion. Perhaps peace talks will be possible at some point in the future, under the current leadership of the Kremlin or otherwise. It is crucial, however, that when the time comes, Ukraine can negotiate with Russia from a position of strength.