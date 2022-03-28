Ukraine Update: Safe Passage Halted; Negotiators Set for Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams plan to meet in Turkey this week with the conflict in its second month and big differences remaining on terms for a potential cease-fire deal.

Heavy explosions were heard in several Ukrainian cities overnight, including the western city of Lutsk, where Russian rockets hit an oil facility, according to regional governor Yuriy Pohulyayko. Ukraine halted all humanitarian corridors Monday citing planned Russian “provocations.”

The White House continued efforts to temper President Joe Biden’s remarks where he called for the removal of Vladimir Putin, insisting the U.S. isn’t seeking regime change. French President Emmanuel Macron warned against an escalation of “words or actions,” after Biden said the Russian president “cannot remain in power.”

Key Developments

All times CET:

Turkey Finds Second Black Sea Mine in Days (9:55 a.m.)

Turkey detected a sea mine off Igneada’s Black Sea coast near the Bulgarian border, the Defense Ministry said in a tweet. Underwater defense units retrieved the mine and started work to neutralize it. Another mine was detected on Saturday around the Bosphorus strait, halting ship traffic for five hours.

Turkey warned on March 21 that ships near Ukrainian ports should be on the lookout for mines drifting in the Black Sea.

Ukraine Halts Safe Corridors Citing ‘Provocations’ (9:45 a.m.)

No humanitarian corridors will open in Ukraine due to information about planned provocations along the routes, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.

While Ukraine says that Russia regularly breaches agreements to allow safe passage for civilians, humanitarian corridors have operated on most days since the early days of the war. Ukrainian authorities had expected to continue evacuations from the besieged port city of Mariupol on Monday and to open corridors in the northeastern Sumy region.

Wheat, Oil and Gas All Retreat (9:30 a.m.)

Wheat futures tumbled the most in more than a week on signs that global supply may not be as constrained as some had feared in the immediate aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Crude oil retreated, with Brent futures down more than 3% as China’s worsening virus resurgence raised demand concerns. Crude is still poised for a fourth monthly gain after Russia’s war roiled markets. Natural gas in Europe declined for a third day.

Russian stocks retreated, erasing gains from last week as trading was expanded to all Moscow shares, while government measures to prevent a deeper selloff remain in place.

Heineken Quits Russia as Business ‘No Longer Viable’ (9:12 a.m.)

Heineken NV concluded its ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment, the Amsterdam-based brewer said in a statement, adding that it expected impairment and other charges to amount to some 400 million euros. Heineken stopped production, advertising and sale of its beer in Russia on March 9.

Lavrov Due in India for Talks, Hindu Reports (8:15 a.m.)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due in New Delhi this week, The Hindu newspaper reported, citing unnamed officials. Russian and Indian officials are expected to discuss the sale of Russian oil to India and to work on a rupee-ruble denominated payment method that could operate outside the SWIFT messaging system, it said.

India has yet to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine, and is under pressure from fellow members of the Quad group, which includes the U.S., Australia and Japan, to take a stronger stance against Moscow. Russia is subject to international sanctions that include barring many banks’ access to SWIFT.

EU Meeting Over Widening Refugee Crisis (7:25 a.m.)

Europe is racing to absorb the more than 3.4 million refugees that have fled Ukraine, with many more on their way. European Union justice and home affairs ministers are in Brussels for a meeting to determine how much more funding is needed and to help facilitate travel of refugees to other nations in the bloc.

The EU has already expedited 3.4 billion euros for front-line states, particularly Poland. Another topic is how to handle Ukrainian refugees transiting through Moldova.

Stocks Fall; Crude Oil Slides (6:19 a.m.)

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts dipped and those for Europe climbed as investors monitored Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its second month. Asian shares were mixed, with a technology rally bolstering Hong Kong.

China’s mobility curbs to stem a Covid outbreak weighed on crude oil. West Texas Intermediate slid to around $110 a barrel as a Covid-linked lockdown in Shanghai stirred concerns that China’s virus resurgence imperils oil demand.

Support for Japan’s PM Rises With Ukraine Policies Popular (2:51 a.m.)

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida jumped six percentage points from last month to 61% in a new poll, with about two-thirds of respondents saying they approved of his government’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Japan has acted with unprecedented speed to clamp down on Russia, freezing the assets of individuals and entities and stripping the country of its most-favored nation trade status. In response, Russia halted negotiations on a peace treaty to bring a formal end to World War II.

White House Aide Tests Positive for Covid (2:45 a.m.)

Karine Jean-Pierre, a deputy press secretary, said she tested positive on Sunday after returning from Biden’s trip to Europe. Jean-Pierre said she was not considered a close contact of Biden despite participating in a “socially distanced meeting” on Saturday with the president.

Biden: I’m Not Seeking Regime Change (1 a.m.)

It comes after his remark during a speech in Europe that Putin “cannot remain in power.” That unscripted comment prompted concern from France, the U.K. and Republican lawmakers, who warned against escalating tension with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Back in Washington on Sunday, a reporter asked Biden after a church visit whether the U.S. president wanted Putin removed and was calling for regime change. “No,” he replied.

