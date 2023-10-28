Ukraine and the Netherlands start security guarantee negotiations

Ukraine has begun consultations with the Netherlands on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The first round of talks took place on the sidelines of the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers in Malta.

"The Netherlands became the sixth country, following the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and France, and the first non-G7 country with which Ukraine has initiated such bilateral negotiations," the Office of the President said.

So far, the consultations with the Netherlands have touched on military cooperation, Ukraine’s economic recovery, joint efforts to bring Russia to justice, using sanctions to put further pressure on Russia, and ways to use confiscated Russian assets.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Ukrainian negotiation team, headed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, also includes his deputy, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi, and advisors to the head of the Office, Oleksandr Bevz and Dariia Zarivna.

Background:

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on a framework document outlining security guarantees for Ukraine. While they did not agree on the specific parameters of the guarantees, they set out an overall framework, with individual countries expected to sign bilateral agreements with Ukraine in due course.

So far, about 30 countries have joined the G7 declaration on long-term security assurances for Ukraine.

More on this: "Security Guarantees" Pledged to Ukraine Would Leave Ukrainians Frustrated

Support UP or become our patron!