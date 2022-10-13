Ukraine news - live: Nato warns Russia nuclear threats won’t intimidate it

Western allies will not been intimidated by president Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats, the Nato secretary-general has declared.

Speaking at the meeting of Nato ministers of defence in Brussels, Jens Stoltenberg branded the Russian leader’s “nuclear rhetoric” “dangerous and irresponsible”, and warned of “severe consequences” should Russia attempt to unleash such an attack.

“Putin knows a nuclear war cannot be fought,” he told reporters.

Mr Stoltenberg also touched on the new military support the alliance would be sending to Ukraine, including four Spanish Hawk launchers and counter-drone equipment. He also urged Nato allies to continue to “stand up” for Kyiv.

His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.

“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation told Tass on Thursday.

“Apparently, that’s what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.”

17:04 , Jane Dalton

Authorities in two Russian regions near the Ukrainian border say they have been shelled by Ukraine, damaging buildings and disrupting electricity supplies.

The governor of Belgorod region said a school had been damaged in a village close to the border and that an apartment had been struck in Belgorod city.

Video seen by Reuters showed rubble next to what appeared to be an apartment building with a large rupture near its roof.

An electricity substation in the Kursk region was damaged by a shell, knocking out power to two settlements, the region’s governor said.

Prosecutions start over Russian missile strikes

16:40 , Jane Dalton

Ukraine’s top prosecutor says his office has opened criminal proceedings relating to Russian missile strikes that struck Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine this week.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin described the strikes since Monday as “a classic act of terror” by Russia.

Speaking alongside International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan in The Hague, he said the more than 112 Russian missile strikes, Moscow’s biggest aerial offensive, had killed 17 people and injured 93.

“The goal of Russia’s deliberate attacks is to cause civilian deaths and to destroy civilian infrastructure, (and) by shortage of electricity and heating, provoke a humanitarian catastrophe,” Mr Kostin said. “Coupled with the intimidation tactics against civilians, it’s a classical act of terror prohibited under international law.”

Every death and injury or damaged building will be documented and criminal proceedings opened, he said.

Russia denies violating international law and has dismissed allegations that Russian soldiers have carried out war crimes.

In the recently liberated Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine prosecutors have found at least 11 burial sites, including one mass grave near the town of Izium, and have exhumed 457 bodies across the sites, Mr Kostin said.

An additional two mass graves were found in the Lyman region with some 154 people, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, buried there, he added.

The prosecutor’s office has 28 investigative teams on the ground in the recently liberated regions, where Mr Kostin said retreating Russian troops had left evidence of illegal detention and torture of civilians and illegal deportations.

Angela Merkel says she has ‘no regrets’ on energy policy with Russia

16:05 , Emily Atkinson

Angela Merkel has “no regrets” about the course her government took with its energy policy and relations with Russia while she was Germany’s chancellor.

Ms Merkel’s comments come as Germany and other European countries are trying to end their reliance on Russian oil and gas after Putin sent troops into Ukraine as part of what he calls a special military operation.

Last year, 55 per centof German gas imports came from Russia, partly the result of Merkel’s pursual of trade ties with Russia and backing the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, even after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

“You always act in the time in which you find yourself,” she told reporters in Lisbon when asked about her government’s approach to Russia.

Nato warns Russia nuclear threats won’t intimidate it

15:50 , Emily Atkinson

Russia’s goals in Ukraine ‘unchanged’, but could be achieved through negotiation, says Kremlin

15:20 , Emily Atkinson

The Kremlin has been quoted as saying that the goals of its “special military operation” in Ukraine are unchanged, but that they may be achieved through negotiations.

In comments to Izvestia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was open to negotiation.

“The direction has not changed, the special military operation continues, it continues in order for us to achieve our goals,” he reportedly said.

“However we have repeatedly reiterated that we remain open to negotiations to achieve our objectives.”

Iranian drone sales to Russia ‘would violate UN resolution'

14:59 , Emily Atkinson

Any sale of Iranian drones to Russia would be a violation of the UN resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers, France’s foreign ministry has warned.

The ministry added that it was coordinating with its EU partners on how to respond.

Three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Ukraine’s capital, early on Thursday, with officials saying that critical infrastructure facilities were struck by what they said were Iranian-made suicide drones.

Ukraine war to slash European gas consumption ‘almost 50 per cent by 2050’

14:38 , Emily Atkinson

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is slashing European countries’ gas use but will ultimately speed the transition to renewables, a new report claims.

Projections of European gas use by the middle of the century have tumbled from 310 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year predicted one year ago, to 170 bcm now.

This represents a fall in demand by 2050 of 45.2 per cent, according to the report by Norwegian consultancy group DNV.

Ukraine war to slash European gas consumption 'almost 50 per cent by 2050'

Erdogan and Putin ‘do not discuss Ukraine war resolutions’

14:18 , Emily Atkinson

President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan did not discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine during a bilateral meeting on Thursday, according to the Kremlin.

“The topic of a Russian-Ukrainian settlement was not discussed,” news agency RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Moscow claims several arrested in foiled attack on TurkStream pipeline

13:56 , Emily Atkinson

Several people hved been arrested during a foiled attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline on Russian territory, the Kremlin has claimed.

Russia said it is stepping up security on the TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Turkey, amid unexplained ruptures on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea and an oil leak on the Druzhba pipeline in Poland.

Kherson residents told to flee as fighting advances

13:35 , Emily Atkinson

Residents in Ukraine’s Kherson region have been urged to evacuate by its Russian-installed governor amid fighting between Russian and advancing Ukrainian forces.

In a video statement on the Telegram app, Vladimir Saldo also publicly asked for Moscow’s help in transporting civilians into Russia.

Kherson is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia formally incorporated into its territory this month, a move denounced by Kyiv and the West as an illegal annexation.

Iodine tablet stocks run out in Finland amid nuclear incident warnings

13:07 , Emily Atkinson

Swathes of pharmacies across Finland have seen their stocks of iodine tablets run dry after health officials recommended people stock up amid fears a nuclear incident could occur due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Nordic country’s health ministry announced the new recommendation on Tuesday that households buy a single dose of iodine – which can protect the thyroid from radiation – in an oblique acknowledgement of a potential nuclear event in Ukraine, to the nation’s south.

When announcing the new recommendations, however, it did not mention the ongoing Russian invasion, nor did it disclose where such nuclear accidents could potentially take place.

Lavrov calls UN stand against Moscow annexations ‘anti-Russian’

12:47 , Emily Atkinson

The UN resolution condemning Moscow’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories was “anti-Russian” and achieved using “diplomatic terror”, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has declared.

On Wednesday, the UN general assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia’s move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine, calling on all countries not to recognise it.

Putin’s war on Ukraine part of ‘larger crusade against liberal democracy’, says Scholz

12:27 , Emily Atkinson

The war in Ukraine is part of a larger crusade by Russia against the west and liberal democracy, German chancellor Olaf Scholz in a speech on Thursday.

“(Russian President) Vladimir Putin and his enablers have made one thing very clear: this war is not only about Ukraine. They consider their war against Ukraine to be part of a larger crusade, a crusade against liberal democracy,” he said in a recorded speech at the Progressive Governance Summit in Berlin.

Turkey ‘most reliable route’ for gas to the EU, says Putin

12:07 , Emily Atkinson

Turkey is the most reliable route to deliver gas to the EU, president Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, before proposing to build a “supply hub” there.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting with Mr Erdogan, Mr Putin said energy supplies from Russia to Turkey were in “full flow” and in accordance with requests.

Belgorod governor says building damaged by Ukrainian shelling

11:42 , Emily Atkinson

A multi-storey residential building in the Russian city of Belgorod has been damaged by shelling from Ukrainian armed forces, the region’s governor said on Thursday.

He said an apartment had been struck and shared a picture appearing to show rubble next to a partially collapsed portion of a building.

There has been no information about casualties or injuries, so far, he added. Belgorod is about 40 km (25 miles) away from the Ukrainian border.

Russia summons European diplomats over Nord Stream pipeline rupture investigation

11:25 , Emily Atkinson

Diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden have been summoned by Russia to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

“Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved,” Moscow’s foreign ministry said.

The cause of the ruptures in the Nord Stream pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea, remains unclear, but European Union countries have pointed to sabotage.

Zelensky hints at further war crimes

10:50 , Emily Atkinson

The situation in the liberated Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine was “just as terrible” as it was in the reclaimed towns of Irpin and Bucha, president Volodymyr Zelensky has said – hinting at evidence of more Russian war crimes.

Russia was accused of genodical intent after images and footage emerged documenting the killing and abuse of Ukrainian civilians from the northern town of Bucha in April.

International outrage over the so-called Bucha massacre was reignited several weeks later after terrifying accounts of underground confinement, violence, shootings and summary executions against civilians in Irpin, another Kyiv suburb, began to dominate headlines.

Mr Zelensky gave no further details in comments made in a video link with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Russia has vehemently denied its forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukraine only has ‘10% of what it needs for air defences'

10:29 , Emily Atkinson

Kyiv has only about 10 per cent of what it needs for its air defences, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

In a question-and-answer session with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Europe’s leading human rights watchdog, Mr Zelensky also said that diplomacy with Russia was not possible with leaders who do not respect international law.

UK anti-aircraft missiles sent to Ukraine would ‘augment’ US systems

10:10 , Emily Atkinson

UK anti-aircraft missiles sent to Ukraine would “augment” American missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”

Mr Wallac, however, said he would not “speculate” on how Nato would respond to a nuclear attack by Russia on Ukraine, adding: “The fundamentals are that Nato is an alliance of all types, conventional and nuclear powers, and fundamentally we are here to make sure our readiness is for whatever is thrown at us.”

Ukraine joining Nato could lead to World War Three, Russia warns

09:50 , Emily Atkinson

Russia has warned Ukraine joining Nato could trigger a third world war as alliance members consider Kyiv’s application.

A senior Russian official claimed Ukraine knew the severe consequences of joining, as he reiterated his country’s opposition to Ukraine becoming part of the military alliance.

“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, is reported as saying by TASS news agency.

Ukraine joining Nato could lead to World War Three, Russia warns

US reaffirms promise to defend ‘every inch’ of Nato

09:30 , Emily Atkinson

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to defend “every inch” of Nato territory ahead of talks with defence ministers from the alliance in Brussels.

Defence secretary Lloyd Austin remarks follow repeated nuclear threats by Russian president Vladimir Putin amid battlefield setbacks.

“We are committed to defending every inch of Nato’s territory – if and when it comes to that,” Austin said.

Austin spoke shortly before attending a meeting by Nato’s Nuclear Planning Group, which is the alliance’s senior body on nuclear matters.

No risk of western weapons supplies running out, says Wallace

09:10 , Emily Atkinson

There is no risk that western weapon supplies to Ukraine would run out before Russia’s, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Speaking to Sky News as he entered the Nato headquarters in Brussels, he said: “There isn’t a risk because unlike Russia, who has already isolated itself and we saw that yesterday at the United Nations vote, they need a supply chain.

“Large parts of the supply chain were not in Russia. They came from all over the world, including in Europe, including indeed even in Ukraine, some of their supply chain was in Ukraine.

“We have the ability to refurbish or indeed manufacture a new supply chain which is what we are doing right now. The UK-Danish joint-led international fund is all about placing orders in a manufacturing space to make sure we can go on in ‘23, ‘24 and keep going on.”

"We have the ability to refurbish or indeed manufacture a new supply chain which is what we are doing right now. The UK-Danish joint-led international fund is all about placing orders in a manufacturing space to make sure we can go on in '23, '24 and keep going on."



UN general assembly votes to ‘condemn’ Russia’s ‘illegal’ Ukraine annexations

08:49 , Emily Atkinson

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia‘s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and called on all countries to not recognise the move.

Out of the 193-member General Assembly, 143 countries voted in favour of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, while 35 countries, including India and China, abstained.

Wednesday’s vote saw the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine since Vladimir Putin‘s unprovoked war in the European nation began on 24 February.

UN General Assembly votes to 'condemn' Russia's 'illegal' Ukraine annexations

Ukraine nuclear chief denounces Moscow’s claim that plant needs Russian fuel

08:29 , Emily Atkinson

The head of Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company has denounced Russia’s assertions that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in need of Russian fuel as “fake news”, reports Reuters.

Energoatom chief Petro Kotin said there are fresh fuel supplies in storage at the six-reactor plant, the largest in Europe.

“Just to prepare for this transfer from one supplier to another you need about three years. So they (Russia) call tell this fake news,” Kotin said.

Watch: Elon Musk removed from billboards thanking westerners for supporting Ukraine

08:09 , Emily Atkinson

UN general assembly condemns Russia annexation in ‘incredible’ vote

07:50 , Emily Atkinson

The UN has voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s annexations of four Ukrainian regions.

The resolution was supported by 143 countries, while 35 nations abstained. Meanwhile, five countries rejected the vote: Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua.

Tweeting this morning, the chair of the defence select committee called the vote “incredible”.

“Further global isolation for Putin,” Tory MP Tobias Ellwood wrote. “Russia’s soft and hard power has collapsed. Russia has now lost any post-soviet ‘superpower’ status which Putin was so determined to redeem.”

Incredible UN vote against Russia condemning annexation. 🇺🇳



👇143 for. 5 against.

Further global isolation for Putin.



Russia’s soft and hard power has collapsed.



Russia has now lost any post-soviet ‘superpower’ status which Putin was so determined to redeem. pic.twitter.com/ZAAQaqEl3r — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) October 13, 2022

We do not want a world war, says Macron

07:35 , Emily Atkinson

We do not want a world war, French president Emmanuel Macron has said after Russia threatented that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could result in a third global conflict.

Taking to Twitter last night, Mr Macron added: “We help Ukraine to resist on its soil, never to attack Russia. Vladimir Putin must end this war and respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Nous aidons l'Ukraine à résister sur son sol, jamais à attaquer la Russie. Vladimir Poutine doit cesser cette guerre et respecter l’intégrité territoriale de l’Ukraine. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 12, 2022

Russian troops attempting consolidate along new Mylove front

07:20 , Emily Atkinson

Vladimir Putin’s forces are likely attempting to consolidate along a new front line west of the village of Mylove in the Kherson region, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

“Heavy fighting continues along this line, especially at the western end where Ukrainian advances mean Russia‘s flank is no longer protected by the Inhulets River,” the MoD said in its intelligence update on Twitter.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 October 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/FZVE8WGrqG



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Z7N8K3PYkA — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 13, 2022

Poland sees ‘no signs of any third-party interference’ in oil pipeline spill

07:05 , Namita Singh

The Polish operator of an oil pipeline says there are “no signs of any third-party interference” related to a leak in a pipeline that is the main source of crude oil from Russia to Germany.

Pern, the operator, said in a statement late Wednesday that its technical services had located the site of the spill after removing most of the contamination from the area.

“Based on first findings and the manner in which the pipeline was deformed, it appears that at this point there are no signs of any third-party interference,” Pern said. “However, more detailed analyses are underway to determine the cause of the incident and to repair the pipeline so that crude oil pumping can be restarted as soon as possible.”

A handout picture released by ImageSat International (ISI) on 30 September 2022, shows an image from an intelligence report depicting a release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea (ImageSat International (ISI)/AFP)

Pern detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening 70km from the central Polish city of Plock.

The Druzhba pipeline, which in Russian means “Friendship,” is one of the world’s longest oil pipelines. After leaving Russia, it branches out to bring crude to points including Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany.

The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running along the Baltic seabed, and amid an energy standoff between Russia and the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark and Sweden say those natural gas pipelines were attacked with large amounts of explosives, and the discovery of another leak so soon in an oil pipeline had raised concerns.

Explainer: Power cuts raise risk at Ukraine nuclear plant

06:44 , Namita Singh

A Ukrainian nuclear power plant that has been surrounded by Russian forces lost power Wednesday morning when a Russian missile damaged a distant electrical substation, increasing the risk of radiation disaster, according to the plant’s operator.

The power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was restored about eight hours later, the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

But experts say the outage — the second one in five days — shows just how precarious the situation at Europe’s largest nuclear plant is. They say repeated power outages over short periods of time are only making the problem worse.

EXPLAINER: Power cuts raise risk at Ukraine nuclear plant

Admission of Ukraine to Nato can lead to third world war, threatens Russian official

06:37 , Namita Singh

The admission of Ukraine to Nato could result in a third world war, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, told the state Tass news agency in an interview today.

“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” Tass cited him as saying.

“Apparently, that’s what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.”Mr Venediktov also repeated a Russian position that the West, by helping Ukraine, indicated that “they are a direct party to the conflict”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the Nato military alliance at the end of September, after president Vladimir Putin held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim the four partially occupied regions as annexed Russian land.

Woman arrested for spitting at officer during protest over Ukraine war outside Russian embassy in Washington

06:30 , Namita Singh

Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly assaulting an officer during a protest outside of the Russian embassy in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators gathered outside of the embassy to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where Vladimir Putin’s forces have increased brutal shelling attacks on civilians and major metro areas as Russia’s suffered surprise military setbacks in its campaign.

One banner at the Monday event called out Russia for the “mass terror unleashed on innocent civilians”.

During the protest, a woman was filmed having a heated encounter with uniformed Secret Service agents on hand, who protect foreign diplomatic missions in the capital.

Woman arrested for spitting at officer during Ukraine war protest at Russian embassy

The forgotten Ukrainian refugees across the EU struggling for help

06:29 , Namita Singh

Countries across Europe have been accused of discriminating against non-Ukrainians who have fled Russia’s invasion, write May Bulman and Maud Jullien.

The forgotten Ukrainian refugees across the EU struggling for help

The forgotten Ukranian refugees that Britain won’t help

05:59 , Namita Singh

Non-Ukrainian nationals who escaped the same invasion have been cut out of the schemes offering sanctuary. Now they find themselves alone with nowhere to turn, reports our social affairs correspondent May Bulman.

They fled Putin's war too – but Britain won't help because of their nationality

Drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv: Zelensky’s office

05:50 , Namita Singh

Critical infrastructure facilities were hit by drone strikes early today, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidential office said in a statement.

“Another attack by kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities,” Mr Tymoshenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

UK to send anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

05:49 , Namita Singh

The UK is to send air defence missiles to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian rockets.

The Amraam rockets will be the first to be donated by the UK that are able to shoot down cruise missiles

Hundreds of additional air defence missiles will be donated and a total of 18 more artillery guns and hundreds of aerial drones will also be sent over to Ukraine, defence secretary Ben Wallace announced.

UK to send anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine after wave of Russian rocket attacks

Explainer: US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get

05:38 , Namita Singh

Ukrainian leaders are pressing the US and western allies for air defense systems and longer-range weapons to keep up the momentum in their counteroffensive against Russia and fight back against Moscow’s intensified attacks.

Defense secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said allies are committed to sending weapons “as fast as we can physically get them there.” And he said defense leaders meeting in Brussels are working to send a wide array of systems, ranging from tanks and armored vehicles to air defense and artillery.

But there are still a number of high-profile, advanced weapons that Ukraine wants and the U.S. won’t provide, due to political sensitivities, classified technology or limited stockpiles.

EXPLAINER: US weapons systems Ukraine will or won't get

More than 50 countries pledge military aid to Ukraine

05:37 , Namita Singh

In Brussels, more than 50 Western countries met to pledge more military aid to Ukraine, especially air defence weapons, on the heels of heavy retaliatory strikes this week ordered by Russian president Vladimir Putin in response to an explosion on a bridge in Crimea.

Pledges from allies included an announcement by France that it would deliver radar and air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Britain pledged air defence missiles, and Canada said it would provide artillery rounds among other supplies.

A general view of a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium 12 October 2022 (Reuters)

At the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia’s latest attacks laid bare its “malice and cruelty” since invading Ukraine on 24 February. At least 26 people have been killed since Monday in Russian missile attacks across Ukraine.

Ukraine had shifted momentum since September with extraordinary gains, but would need more help, he said. “...We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that they have what’s required to be effective.”

Biden hails UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia’s annexation

05:19 , Namita Singh

US president Joe Biden hailed UN General Assembly’s (UNGA) overwhelming support condemning Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions.

“The stakes of this conflict are clear to all, and the world has sent a clear message in response – Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map,” he said in a statement.

President Joe Biden speaks before designating the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II era training site, Wednesday, 12 October2022, near Leadville, Colo (AP)

“Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize another country’s territory as its own.”

Zelensky ‘grateful’ for UNGA resolution

05:15 , Namita Singh

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter he was “grateful to 143 states that supported historic [UNGA] resolution ...(Russia’s) attempt at annexation is worthless.”

Grateful to 143 states that supported historic #UNGA resolution "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: defending the principles of the UN Charter". The world had its say - RF’s attempt at annexation is worthless & will never be recognized by free nations. 🇺🇦 will return all its lands pic.twitter.com/FupYPfZz8M — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 12, 2022

UN General Assembly denounces Russia’s ‘annexation’

04:55 , Namita Singh

The UN General Assembly voted to condemn Russia’s “Attempted illegal annexation” of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine.

About three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly voted in favour of the resolution, deepening Russia’s international isolation.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution - Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus. Thirty-five countries abstained from the vote, including Russia’s strategic partner China, while the rest did not vote.

Earlier in September, Russia has proclaimed the annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia – following “referendums”.

Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia address members of the general assembly prior to a vote on a resolution condemning the annexation of parts of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters (Reuters)

Meanwhile, Ukraine and its western allies denounced it as illegal and coercive.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the General Assembly ahead of the vote that the resolution was “politicised and openly provocative,” adding that it “could destroy any and all efforts in favour of a diplomatic solution to the crisis.”

Russian missiles target Mykolaiv

04:28 , Namita Singh

Russia has unleashed a barrage of missiles on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, a day after the United Nations General Assembly condemned Moscow’s annexation of four areas.

“A five-storey residential building was hit, the two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest – under rubble. Rescuers are working on the site,” Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said in a social media post, adding the southern city was “massively shelled”.

A shipbuilding centre and a port on the Southern Bug river off the Black Sea, Mykolaiv has suffered heavy Russian bombardments throughout the war.

Shelling hits Kyiv region, says local administration

04:24 , Namita Singh

A settlement in the region of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was hit by shelling early this morning, the region’s administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Rescuers are already working at the site,” the administration said, without providing further details on where the shelling took place.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Why is Russia at war with Ukraine and what does Putin want?

Russia’s “special military operation” has been raging for almost eight months as the conflict records devastating casualties as well as the displacement of millions of Ukrainians.

President Vladimir Putin began the conflict by claiming Ukraine needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified.”

Ukraine has defied odds throughout the conflict and defended against Russian attacks with the help of western military aid. In recent weeks president Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces launched a major counter-offensive to retrieve the besieged city of Kharkiv but as Ukraine’s resistance grows, Mr Putin’s threats of escalating the conflict grow also causing concern globally of whether nuclear warfare will be unleashed.

Yellen says Russian oil price cap in $60 range would allow Moscow some profit

Wednesday 12 October 2022 23:32 , Eleanor Sly

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that a price cap on Russian oil exports in the $60-a-barrel range should be sufficient to reduce Moscow’s energy revenues while still allowing profitable production.

Ms Yellen told an event at International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings that Russia has been willing to produce and sell oil in the $60 range over the past five to seven years.

“So certainly a price in that range would be sufficient to feel that Russia could profitably produce and sell oil,” Ms Yellen said, adding the United States and its Western allies were still discussing where to set the price for a capping mechanism. This will come into effect on 5 December.

What would happen if Belarus army join Russia in Ukraine war?

Wednesday 12 October 2022 22:46 , Eleanor Sly

Statements made this week by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have reignited fears that his army could join Russian forces in Moscow’s war against Ukraine, but the authoritarian leader appears reluctant to lend his troops to the effort, despite perceived pressure from Moscow.

Russia has already used Belarus, its longtime and dependent ally, as a staging ground to send troops and missiles into Ukraine.

Analysts say if Belarus’ small and inexperienced military gets involved, the additional troops could help Moscow cut off some key transportation corridors, but likely wouldn’t significantly boost Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s capabilities on the battlefield.

UN condemns Russia’s attempt to annex parts of Ukraine

Wednesday 12 October 2022 21:53 , Eleanor Sly

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine.

They called on all countries not to recognise the move and strengthened a diplomatic international isolation of Moscow since it began its invasion of its neighbour.

Three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly - 143 countries - voted in favour of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

“It’s amazing,” said Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told reporters after the vote.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution - Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus. Thirty-five countries abstained from the vote. These included Russia’s strategic partner China, while the rest did not vote.

“Today it is Russia invading Ukraine. But tomorrow it could be another nation whose territory is violated. It could be you. You could be next. What would you expect from this chamber?” Thomas-Greenfield told the General Assembly before the vote.

Woman arrested for spitting at officer during protest over Ukraine war outside Russian embassy in Washington

Wednesday 12 October 2022 21:10 , Eleanor Sly

Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly assaulting an officer during a protest outside of the Russian embassy in Washington, DC.

Demonstrators gathered outside of the embassy to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where Vladimir Putin’s forces have increased brutal shelling attacks on civilians and major metro areas as Russia’s suffered surprise military setbacks in its campaign. One banner at the Monday event called out Russia for the “mass terror unleashed on innocent civilians”.

During the protest, a woman was filmed having a heated encounter with uniformed Secret Service agents on hand, who protect foreign diplomatic missions in the capital.

Woman arrested for spitting at officer during Ukraine war protest at Russian embassy

Joe Biden warns of ‘consequences’ for Opec as it sides with Russia even as Saudi Arabia attempts de-escalation

Wednesday 12 October 2022 20:35 , Eleanor Sly

Joe Biden has warned of “consequences” for Saudi Arabia after the Opec+ group announced a cut to oil production, in line with Moscow’s wishes.

The 13-member Opec+ – a larger version of the organisation to include non-OPEC members that was formed in 2016 – said last week that it would cut its oil production by 2 million barrels per day in November, sending prices soaring ahead of winter.

The decision came in spite of US objections and a meeting between Mr Biden and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in July over the issue of global energy prices.

Joe Biden warns of 'consequences' for Opec as it sides with Russia

Iodine pills in short supply after Finland updates guideline

Wednesday 12 October 2022 20:10 , Eleanor Sly

Many Finnish pharmacies ran out of iodine tablets Wednesday, a day after the Nordic country’s health ministry recommended that households buy a single dose in a case of a radiation emergency amid increasing fears of a nuclear event due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“An accident at a nuclear power plant could release radioactive iodine into the environment, which could build up in the thyroid gland,” the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said Tuesday.

Pharmacies in many locations in Finland reported Wednesday they had run out of iodine tablets as citizens rushed to purchase the medicine. Drug wholesale also said their were stockpiles emptied out.

Iodine pills in short supply after Finland updates guideline

Ukraine’s forgotten refugees: Lottery of rights across EU leaves thousands struggling for help

Wednesday 12 October 2022 19:40 , Eleanor Sly

The EU’s decision to offer unprecedented rights and freedoms to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine less than a month after the war began was widely celebrated.

An exceptional measure known as the temporary protection directive, designed to provide immediate protection for at least one year in the event of a mass influx of refugees, was invoked by the EU on 4 March 2022 – for the first time in the bloc’s history.

It would mean that “all those fleeing the war” would be granted rights to schools, medical care and employment for one year, the European commission said.

“All those fleeing Putin’s bombs are welcome in Europe,” President of the commission Ursula von der Leyen proclaimed. German interior minister Nancy Faeser called the temporary protection plan “a paradigm shift” for the EU.

The forgotten Ukrainian refugees across the EU struggling for help

Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs

Wednesday 12 October 2022 19:08 , Eleanor Sly

The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the US compete in the critical decade ahead.

The administration’s first national security strategy, a document required by statute, stresses the need for a foreign policy that balances the interests of global allies with those of middle-class Americans.

“We understand that if the United States is to succeed abroad, we must invest in our innovation and industrial strength, and build our resilience, at home,” the strategy states.

Over 50 countries promise weapons for Ukraine

Wednesday 12 October 2022 18:21 , Eleanor Sly

Over 50 Western countries have promised more weapons for Ukraine, in particular air defences following Russia’s most intense missile strikes since the war started in February.

At the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Russia’s latest attacks had laid bare its “malice and cruelty” since it began its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine had shifted momentum since September with extraordinary gains, but would is in need of more assistance, he said.

“These victories belong to Ukraine’s brave soldiers. But the Contact Group’s security assistance, training, and sustainment efforts have been vital,” Mr Austin explained.

Head of UN’s nuclear watchdog returns to Kyiv

Wednesday 12 October 2022 17:53 , Eleanor Sly

Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, tweeted a photo of himself returning to Kyiv following a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg which took place on Tuesday.

Belarus edges closer to joining the war

Wednesday 12 October 2022 17:34 , Eleanor Sly

A flurry of military activity in Belarus this week has caught the attention of Ukraine and the west, who have taken it as a potential sign that President Alexander Lukashenko may commit his army to support of Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Mr Lukashenko has ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near to the Ukraine border, and his defence ministry says “combat readiness” drills are under way. On Tuesday, the interior ministry held exercises to eliminate “sabotage groups” near Yelsk, only 20 km (12 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked the Group of Seven (G7) countries to place an international observer mission near the border, while France warned Belarus it could face more Western sanctions if it deepened its involvement in Ukraine.

Belarus allowed itself to be used as a launchpad for Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine but has not joined the fighting directly. Analysts say Lukashenko would have no choice but to comply if Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded he enter the war, at a moment when Moscow is reeling from a series of defeats and facing unprecedented public criticism of its generals’ failings.

Russia arrests eight over Crimea bridge attack as Putin again blames Ukraine

Wednesday 12 October 2022 17:03 , Eleanor Sly

Russia has arrested eight people over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge at the weekend.

Those arrested include five Russians, three Ukrainians and an Armenian. Moscow has previously blamed Ukrainian secret services for the explosion.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said the explosion was organised Ukrainian military intelligence and its director, Kyrylo Budanov. The explosive device was moved from Ukraine to Russia via Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia, the FSB claimed.

Russia arrests eight over Crimea bridge attack as Putin again blames Ukraine

Russian nuclear attack ‘would draw physical response’, says Nato official

Wednesday 12 October 2022 16:30 , Liam James

A Russian nuclear strike would change the course of the conflict and almost certainly trigger a “physical response” from Ukraine allies and potentially from Nato, a senior Nato official told Reuters.

Any use of nuclear weapons by Moscow would have “unprecedented consequences” for Russia, the official warned.

It would “almost certainly be drawing a physical response from many allies, and potentially from Nato itself”, he said.

The official added that Moscow was using its nuclear threats mainly to deter Nato and other countries from directly entering its war on Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier today said Western leaders were being “provocative” by using “nuclear rhetoric” regarding Russia.

US president Joe Biden yesterday said he thought it unlikely that Vladimir Putin would order a nuclear attack.

Putin undecided on G20 visit, says Kremlin

Wednesday 12 October 2022 15:57 , Liam James

The Kremlin said it still remained to be seen if Vladimir Putin would attend November’s G20 summit on the resort island of Bali.

“A large number of international forums are planned for November,” Mr Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

“If you are asking about the G20, then there is still a lot of time before the G20, as well as before other forums – we’ll wait and see,” Mr Ushakov said.

Joe Biden, asked if he would meet Mr Putin at the G20, said he did not see a good reason for a meeting with the Kremlin chief.

“It would depend on specifically what he wanted to talk about,” Mr Biden told CNN, adding that if Putin wanted to discuss the jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner then he would be open to talking.

Russia frittering away missile stocks it can’t replace – Nato

Wednesday 12 October 2022 15:32 , Liam James

Russia has depleted a significant proportion of its precision-guided missiles in its invasion of Ukraine and its industry cannot produce all kinds of ammunition and weapon systems due to Western sanctions, a senior Nato official said on Wednesday.

The official said he did not know how long it would take for Russia to mobilise the 300,000 troops Moscow is aiming for, and suggested it could take a few months.

An assessment by military observers the Institute for the Study of War concluded that Russia had diverted its dwindling missile stocks from strategically significant causes by taking aim at civilian areas of Ukraine’s cities rather than front line targets.

Turkish president expected to float peace ideas to Putin

Wednesday 12 October 2022 15:08 , Liam James

Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Kazakhstan tomorrow, a meeting at which the Turks are likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

“Now many say that the Turks are ready to come up with other initiatives in the context of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict,” Mr Ushakov said.

“There are reports in the press that the Turkish side is putting forward specific considerations in this regard, I do not exclude that Erdogan will actively touch on this topic during the Astana contact. So a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us.”

Turkey has been facilitating talks between the two sides and outside bodies such as the UN throughout the war.

Dutch to send £15m air defence missiles to Ukraine

Wednesday 12 October 2022 14:49 , Liam James

The Netherlands will deliver €15m (£13.1m) worth of air defence missiles to Ukraine in reaction to Russian air raids on Ukraine earlier this week.

“These attacks ... can only be met with unrelenting support for Ukraine and its people,” Defence minister Kasja Ollongren wrote in a letter to parliament.

Ukraine has been pleading with Western nations for air defence support after Moscow launched a wave of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine.

Nato members and allies are meeting today in Brussels to discuss additional support.

British businessman charged in US over Russian oligarch links

Wednesday 12 October 2022 14:25 , Liam James

A well-known British businessman has been arrested in the UK after being accused of helping a Russian oligarch to evade US sanctions.

Graham Bonham-Carter was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of funding properties bought by oligarch Oleg Deripaska as well as expatriating his art. He has denied this.

The US Department of Justice said the American government would seek Bonham-Carter’s extradition following the charge against him. Deripaska has previously been sanctioned by America.

The charges allege that Deripaska instructed Bonham-Carter to set up a company called GBCM Limited to manage his properties, two of which are in New York and one in Washington.

‘They can just open the tap’: Putin says Russia can resume gas supplies via Nord Stream 2

Wednesday 12 October 2022 14:04 , Liam James

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Moscow was ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Putin said the gas could be supplied through one remaining part of the crucial energy pipeline.

But he added that it was up to countries in Europe to decide if they wanted resume supplies.

“Russia is ready to start such supplies. The ball is in the court of the EU. If they want, they can just open the tap,” said Putin.

Recent unexplained explosions damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.

Watch: Family of three rescued from rubble in Zaporizhzhia

Wednesday 12 October 2022 13:45 , Liam James

Emergency services in Ukraine rescued a family trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building following a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Footage shared on social media shows three people crawling to safety as officials clear a path through the debris around them.

Rockets partially destroyed a house and outbuildings in a village close to Zaporizhzhia, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The account also confirmed that the family rescued did not require medical help.

Russian strikes only ‘strengthen allied resolve’

Wednesday 12 October 2022 13:27 , Liam James

Russian missile strikes on Ukraine have laid bare the “malice and cruelty” of its war and further united the international community to support Ukraine‘s military efforts to defend itself, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

Mr Austin, speaking at the start of a Ukraine-focused meeting at Nato headquarters, praised Ukraine‘s military gains since September, calling them “extraordinary” and saying they had changed the dynamics of the war.

“These victories belong to Ukraine‘s brave soldiers. But the Contact Group’s security assistance, training, and sustainment efforts have been vital,” Mr Austin said, addressing the gathering of defense leaders, including from Ukraine.

Reports of Russian missile strikes have come out of Ukraine for a third day, with the governor of Donetsk accusing Moscow of killing seven in an attack on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka.

Russia arrests eight over Crimea bridge attack as Putin again blames Ukraine

Wednesday 12 October 2022 13:09 , Liam James

Russia has arrested eight people over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge at the weekend (David Harding writes).

Those arrested include five Russians, three Ukrainians and an Armenian. Moscow has previously blamed Ukrainian secret services for the explosion.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said the explosion was organised Ukrainian military intelligence and its director, Kyrylo Budanov. The explosive device was moved from Ukraine to Russia via Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia, the FSB claimed.

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, also said that it had prevented further Ukrainian attacks in both Moscow and the western Russian city of Bryansk. Later, Russian president Vladimir Putin repeated a claim that Ukraine’s special services were behind the attack.

Signs of torture on bodies found in Ukraine town liberated from Russian forces

Wednesday 12 October 2022 12:45 , Liam James

Two separate mass burials sites, for civilians and soldiers, have been found on the edge of the cemetery in Lyman, recently liberated from Russian forces. Some of the 78 remains recovered so far have signs of having met a violent end.

There are body parts, gunshot and shrapnel wounds, smashed ribs and skulls, severe deep cuts. Some of the dead are very young; one is a year-old baby girl buried with her parents.

Among the corpses taken out and zipped into black body bags are Ukrainian soldiers in torn and frayed combat uniforms. Some have signs of having been handcuffed and blindfolded and have bullet holes in their heads, according to officials.

Ukrainian authorities say they expect to find around 200 bodies at this burial site – one of several discovered in areas that had been occupied. The bodies of 534 civilians have been found in the area around Kharkiv alone. Serhii Bolnivov, the chief investigator of the region has claimed that ‘torture chambers’ have been found in “almost all large towns and cities where the Russian military units were based.”

Standing beside the graves here in Lyman, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of civil and military administration in the Donetsk region, says there are visible signs of torture. “Some of the soldiers have tapes on their hands and over their eyes, there are trauma injuries to many of the other bodies,” he says. “But all the cases will need to be investigated thoroughly before we can establish the cause of death.

Russian strike on crowded market kills seven – Ukraine

Wednesday 12 October 2022 12:28 , Liam James

At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk, the regional governor said.

“The Russians struck the central market where many people were at that time,” Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement, adding that there was “no military logic” for such an attack.

Pictures shared by the Ukrainian official showed dead bodies and a buidling in flames. The Independent could not verify their authenticity.

Kyrylenko shared this image among others of damaged stalls and dead bodies (Donetsk governor)

Polish oil leak likely accident, say officials

Wednesday 12 October 2022 12:08 , Liam James

An oil leak on a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Poland was most likely an accident, Polish officials said.

Polish pipe operator Pern said it detected a leak on the line last night. We reported this earlier [8.12].

The leak caused concern as it came weeks after attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia to Germany.

Desperate Russians fleeing Putin’s call-up orders sail to South Korea

Wednesday 12 October 2022 11:50 , Liam James

In a desperate bid to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians sailed in yachts from North Pacific ports to South Korea, but most have been refused entry, according to reports.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians are reported to have fled their homeland since Vladimir Putin ordered a military mobilisation last month in the face of losses on the frontline of his invasion.

Russians trying to avoid the draft have mostly crossed over to neighbouring countries such as Finland, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

This might be the most imaginative way anyone has tried to flee though.

