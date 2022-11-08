Ukraine news - live: Putin ‘could be confronted by world leaders at G20 summit’

The UK, backed by western allies, could use the upcoming G20 summit to “confront” Russian president Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, No 10 said.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was suggested Mr Putin will join next week’s leaders’ summit “if the situation is possible” by his Indonesian counterpart, who said the Russian president could attend virtually instead.

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The prime minister is of the view that it would be right that collectively with our allies we confront any Russian official … who attends the G20 about their ongoing illegal war and use the same messages we have been using in one voice for so many months now.”

It comes after an advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky refused to enter negotiations with Mr Putin as “it would mean giving up”, which he said was a “gift” Ukraine would never give Russia’s president.

“We have no choice. Russia has invaded us with mobile crematoria and half a million body bags. If we stop defending ourselves, we will cease to exist. Literally. Physically. We will continue to fight even if we are stabbed in the back,” Mykhailo Podolyak said.

14:15 , Emily Atkinson

President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed extending marital law in Ukraine for a further 90 days, according to reports.

Ukraine’s leader has submitted a draft bill to the country’s parliament set to prolong martial law until 19 February, reports The Kyiv Independent.

Martial law was first imposed in Ukraine on 24 February, the day Russian launched its invasion. It has since extended the decree twice, once for 30 days and again for 90 days.

Ukraine’s Zelensky open to ‘genuine’ peace talks with Russia, but not with Vladimir Putin

13:51 , Emily Atkinson

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is open to “genuine” talks with Russia, but that negotiations must be focused on restoring Ukraine’s borders.

In his nightly video address, the Ukrainian president also demanded that Kyiv be compensated for Russia’s brutal attacks, which have recently turned to targeting critical infrastructure; that Moscow punish those responsible for war crimes; and that assurances be given that an invasion of Ukraine of this kind “won’t happen again”.

Ukraine’s leader said his demands constitute an offer of “real peace negotiations”, the conditions for which he claimed to have put to Russia “numerous times”, also claiming that Moscow had retaliated with “crazy” responses, including “terrorist attacks, shellings or blackmail”.

Zelensky open to ‘genuine’ peace talks with Russia, but not with Vladimir Putin

No negotiations without Ukraine in driver’s seat, says US ambassador

13:15 , Emily Atkinson

The US ambassador to Moscow has said that there will be no negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv unless Ukraine is “in the driver’s seat.”

“We’ve been clear,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN during a visit to Kyiv. “No negotiations in which Ukraine is not in the driver’s seat. No negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

The international community, she said, “wants justice for the people of Ukraine.”

“Any negotiations that take place have to take place with Ukraine in the driver’s seat. They have to determine that, when they are ready for those negotiations, with the backing and support of the international community, following the charter that Russia has violated.”

Republican victory will not impact support for Ukraine, says Kyiv

12:50 , Emily Atkinson

Oleksandr Merezhko, the head of Ukraine’s parliamentary foreign policy committee, has said a Republican victory in the upcoming US election “will not in any way impact on support for Ukraine”.

“We highly value the fact that we have bipartisan support,” he said.

“Whoever wins these elections, this will not have any negative influence. On the contrary, we expect that support for Ukraine will increase.”

Kyiv says it will never give Putin gift of giving up

12:25 , Emily Atkinson

An advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has refused to enter negotiations with Vladimir Putin as “it would mean giving up”, which he said was a “gift” Ukraine would never give Russia’s president.

In an interview with Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper, Mykhailo Podolyak said that dialogue with Russia would be possible only once Russian forces leave Ukrainian territory.

“We have no choice. Russia has invaded us with mobile crematoria and half a million body bags. If we stop defending ourselves, we will cease to exist. Literally. Physically. We will continue to fight even if we are stabbed in the back,” he said.

Sweden’s PM vows to take firmer stance on terrorism as he seeks Turkish support for Nato bid

12:00 , Emily Atkinson

Sweden’s new prime minister has vowed to take a firmer stance on fighting crime and terrorism during a visit to Turkey, where he is set to seek president Tayipp Erdogan’s approval for Stockholm’s bid to join Nato.

Ankara initially stalled the Nordic country’s application and accused it of harbouring Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Turkish parliament in Ankara, prime minister Ulf Kristersson said: “I think the new government will have an even firmer approach in (relation to) the Nato application from Sweden.

“One of this government’s main priorities is fighting crime, fighting organized crime, fighting the connection between organized crime and terrorism.”

More than 77,000 Russian soldiers killed since start of invasion, says Kyiv

11:39 , Emily Atkinson

Kyiv estimates that 77,170 Russian military personnel have been killed since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

It is not possible to independently verify Ukraine’s claim at this time.

4.5m people in Ukraine without power, says Zelensky

11:20 , Emily Atkinson

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said about 4.5m people are currently without electricity across the country.

He called on his countrymen to endure the hardships, saying: “We must get through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than now.”

He said: “But of course, the Kremlin is doing the opposite. It is continuing to escalate this war rather than to offer any sort of real signal that it is ready for or open to negotiations.”

Zelensky to take part in G20 summit

11:00 , Emily Atkinson

Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the G20 summit next week, most likely attending virtually, his spokesperson told the Suspilne public broadcaster on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian president had said last week he would not take part if president Vladimir Putin attended the summit in Indonesia. Serhiy Nykyforov, the spokesperson, did not say whether Mr Zelensky had changed his position.

Moldova looks to sue Gazprom over 40% cut in gas deliveries

10:30 , Emily Atkinson

The Moldovan government is considering sueing the Russian state energy company Gazprom over a sharp decline in natural gas supply, a senior official said.

The small ex-Soviet state is reliant on Russian natural gas supplied by Gazprom and is grappling with a 40 per cent drop in deliveries that has hurt its ability to supply enough electricity to its 2.5 million population.

“The lawyers are analysing the possibility of applying sanctions for non-compliance with the contract on the issue of supplying the entire volume of gas,” Deputy prime minister Andrei Spinu told the PRO-TV television channel on Monday.

“When it becomes clear, we will decide what actions to take and in what direction to act.”

Zelensky open to ‘genuine talks’ with Russia, but not Putin

10:11 , Emily Atkinson

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is open to “genuine” talks with Russia, but exclusively negotiations to restore Ukraine’s borders.

In his nightly video address, the Ukrainian president also demanded that Kyiv be compensated for Russia’s attacks and that Moscow punish those responsible for war crimes.

A senior adviser to Mr Zelensky said Ukraine had never refused to negotiate with Russia and was ready for talks with its future leader but not with Vladimir Putin.

The comments by Mykhailo Podolyak followed a Washington Post report saying the Biden administration was privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate.

‘Main condition’ for talks to resume with Russia is restoration of territorial integrity - Kyiv

09:40 , Emily Atkinson

Kyiv has said that the key condition for the resumption of talks with Moscow is would be the restoration of Ukraine’s terratorial integrity.

The secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council Oleksiy Danilov said on Twitter that Ukraine also needed the “guarantee” of modern air defences, aircraft, tanks and long-range missiles.

росія, переговори. Головна умова Президента України – відновлення територіальної цілісності 🇺🇦. Гарантія виконання – сучасне ППО, авіація, танки й далекобійні ракети. Стратегія – дії на упередження. Російські ракети мають буті знищені до моменту пуску в повітрі, на землі та морі. — Oleksiy Danilov (@OleksiyDanilov) November 8, 2022

North Korea insists it has never had arms dealings with Russia

09:20 , Emily Atkinson

North Korea’s military has denied American claims that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, accusing Washington of spreading “groundless” rumours to “tarnish” its image.

The White House said last week that Russia is secretly supplying a “significant number” of ammunition shipments to North Korea, in a potential violation of multiple United Nations resolutions by Pyongyang.

State media KCNA reported a vice director at the North Korean ministry’s military foreign affairs office, who was not named, as saying: “We regard such moves of the U.S. as part of its hostile attempt to tarnish the image of (North Korea) in the international arena.”

North Korea insists it has never had arms dealings with Russia

Putin may join G20 summit virtually, says Indonesian counterpart

09:00 , Emily Atkinson

Vladimir Putin will join next week’s G20 leaders summit “if the situation is possible”, his Indonesian counterpart and the meeting’s host said on Tuesday, adding that the Russian president could attend virtually instead.

Joko Widodo, who is this year’s chair of the bloc of major economies, said Mr Putin during a phone conversation last week had not ruled out attending the summit in Bali, and would join if possible.

“But if not ... maybe he’ll ask to do it virtually,” Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is popularly known, told reporters during a visit to Bali. He did not elaborate.

Sweden’s PM to seek approval for Nato membership from Erdogan

08:40 , Emily Atkinson

Sweden is set to seek Turkey’s hard-fought approval for its bid to join Nato after Ankara stalled its application and accused the Nordic country of harboruing Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

Prime minister Ulf Kristersson is set to meet with his Turkish counterpart president Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace on Tuesday afternoon, to be followed by a news conference set for 3.30pm.

Stockholm’s application has so far been approved by 28 of Nato’s 30 member states.

Writing in Sweden’s Aftonbladet newspaper on Monday, Erdogan’s communications director Fahrettin Altun said he was “cautiously optimistic that the Swedish government will take concrete steps regarding our terrorism concern.”

Along with neighbouring Finland, Sweden applied for membership to the military alliance in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Washington-Moscow communication channels ‘remain open’

08:20 , Emily Atkinson

A US security chief has confirmed that channels of communication between Washington and Moscow remain open.

Speaking in New York, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said it was “in the interests of the US to stay in contact with Russia as its invasion of Ukraine threatens to rage on into the winter months.

Mr Sullivan insisted that US officials were “clear-eyed” about who they were dealing with in the Kremlin.

It comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr Sullivan has held talks with Russian security council secretary Nikolai Patrushe and senior foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov in recent months.

Mykolaiv under Russian fire for 24 hours

08:00 , Emily Atkinson

Mulitple areas in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv have been struck by heavy Russian fire over the past 24 hours, the regional governor has said.

Posting to Telegram this morning, Vitaliy Kim said that despite damage to buildings, no casualties had been reported

Blackouts shroud Kyiv after Russian missile attacks on Ukraine capital

07:40 , Emily Atkinson

Russia’s building ‘dragon’s teeth’ anti-tank structures in Ukraine - MoD

07:10 , Arpan Rai

Russia is now making anti-tank structures known as “dragon’s teeth” as it bolsters preparations to defend its positions in Ukraine’s southern port city Mariupol, the British defence ministry said today.

“Russia has started constructing defensive structures around the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Two plants are producing concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures, known as dragon’s teeth, for this purpose,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

The “dragon’s teeth”, it said, have likely been installed between Mariupol and Nikolske village; and from northern Mariupol to Staryi Krym village.

Ukraine’s key port city Mariupol forms part of the “land bridge” from Russia to Crimea, a key logistics line of communication, the ministry said.

“Dragon’s teeth have additionally been sent for the preparation of defensive fortifications in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson,” it said.

“Russia is fortifying its lines throughout areas of occupation. On 19 October 2022, Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed the construction of a fortified ‘Wagner Line’ of defences in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast,” according to the MoD.

This activity suggests Russia is making a significant effort to prepare defences in depth behind their current front line, likely to forestall any rapid Ukrainian advances in the event of breakthroughs, the ministry noted.

Russia, US discuss holding first nuclear talks since Ukraine war - report

06:51 , Arpan Rai

Officials in the US and Russia are discussing potential talks on strategic nuclear weapons in a first after Moscow invaded Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said today, citing four sources aware of the discussions.

The dialogue is likely to take place in the Middle East, Kommersant report, adding that Moscow does not view Switzerland, the traditional venue, as sufficiently neutral after it imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

Talks of strategic stability between Washington and Moscow came to a sharp halt in February this year after Russian launched a military invasion of Ukraine, even as the New START treaty on nuclear arms reduction stays in effect.

Putin says 50,000 reservists now fighting in Ukraine war

06:28 , Arpan Rai

Vladimir Putin has said that 50,000 newly recruited reservists have already been sent to the battle frontlines in the Ukraine war and are already fighting in combat units.

This comes as the Russian defence ministry denied that an elite unit had suffered catastrophic losses after an open letter was made public by the surviving members of the Pacific Fleet’s 155th marine brigade, confirming growing discontentment within Russia over the conduct of the war.

The marines said their unit had lost 300 men killed, wounded or missing and half of their equipment had gone missing in just four days. The letter was addressed to Oleg Koshemyako.

They blamed generals seeking medals and bonuses, who "call people meat".

North Korea says not sending shells, ammunition to Russia for Ukraine war

06:02 , Arpan Rai

North Korea has quashed claims from the US that it is sending ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

An unidentified vice director at North Korean ministry’s military foreign affairs office said: “We regard such moves of the US as part of its hostile attempt to tarnish the image of (North Korea) in the international arena.”

“We once again make clear that we have never had ‘arms dealings’ with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future,” the vice director said.

This comes as the allies are engaging in trade of horses and medicines.

Experts have pointed out that Pyongyang could be looking to procure fuel from Moscow, along with technology transfers and supplies needed to advance its military capabilities as it looks for more sophisticated weapons systems.

N. Korea slams US for raising alleged arms supply to Russia

Key Putin ally admits Russia is interfering in US elections

05:31 , Arpan Rai

A key Vladimir Putin ally has admitted that Russia is interfering in US elections and said that they “will continue to interfere”.

On Monday, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin revealed that he had interfered in American elections – the first admission from someone blamed by the US for attempting to influence US politics.

“We have interfered (in US elections), we are interfering, and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Mr Prigozhin said, according to comments posted by the press department of his catering company Concord.

Putin ally admits Russia interfering in US elections and ‘will continue to interfere’

Ukraine ready to negotiate on war with next Russian leader, not Putin - officials

04:59 , Arpan Rai

Ukraine will negotiate the end of the ongoing war in the country with Russia’s future president but not with Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

“Important: Ukraine has never refused to negotiate. Our negotiating position is known and open,” the top Ukrainian official said.

He also laid out Kyiv’s precondition to sit on the negotiating table with Russia, stating that the Kremlin will have to withdraw troops from Ukraine.

But added that Mr Putin is not open to negotiating.

“Is Putin ready? Obviously not. Therefore, we are constructive in our assessment: we will talk with the next leader of RF [Russian federation],” he said.

This comes as Mr Zelensky said that Russia should be forced to participate in “genuine” peace talks.

Important: Ukraine has never refused to negotiate. Our negotiating position is known and open.



1. First, RF withdraws troops from 🇺🇦

2.After everything else



Is Putin ready? Obviously not. Therefore, we are constructive in our assessment: we will talk with the next leader of RF. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) November 7, 2022

Putin’s war on Ukraine reason to ‘act faster’ on climate, Sunak urges

04:56 , Arpan Rai

Rishi Sunak has told leaders at the Cop27 summit that Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and rising energy prices are a reason to “act faster”, not go slow on climate change.

The British PM said it was morally right to deliver on promises on tackling climate change – but also economically right, reducing energy dependency and providing new jobs and growth. He was speaking at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Mr Sunak’s comments came after UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned at the start of Cop27 that the world is “on the highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator”.

Putin’s war on Ukraine is reason to ‘act faster’ on climate, Sunak urges

Russia looting empty homes in Kherson, says Ukraine

04:36 , Arpan Rai

The Ukrainian military officials have accused Russian forces of theft and loot in Russia-occupied Kherson city.

Russian forces are “involved in looting and theft from residents and from infrastructure sites and are taking away equipment, food and vehicles to the Russian Federation,” the military officials said late yesterday.

It added that the Russian forces have been found “disguised in civilian clothes” to “occupy the premises of civilians and strengthen positions inside for conducting street battles."

A key Ukrainian city in the south, Kherson has been a repeated target of Russia and is now battered in the eight-month old war. The city is now deserted, left cold and dark as it faces power cuts along with water shortage, with supply cut in the nearby areas, officials from both sides said.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of dismantling 1.5 kms of power lines, while Russia-backed officials have accused Ukraine of “sabotage”.

Ukrainian battle positions littered with bodies of Russian soldiers, says Zelensky

04:10 , Arpan Rai

The ground in Ukraine’s war positions is “literally littered with bodies” of Russian soldiers, Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that the troops sent by Moscow are “dying by the hundreds every day”.

Speaking during his nightly address yesterday, he said: “The Donetsk region remains the epicenter of the greatest madness of the occupiers - they die by the hundreds every day. The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the occupiers...”

Mr Zelensky also said that the Ukrainian soldiers are gradually pushing the Russian soldiers back in the war.

“In general, along the front, our forces are in a state of active defense - in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy. We are gradually moving forward,” he said.

He added: “As of today, we can say that the recent escalation of Russian missile and drone terror has only resulted in the world responding - responding with new aid to Ukraine. We will do everything so that as many countries as possible join this aid.”

Putin continues to stoke the war in Ukraine, says US

04:03 , Arpan Rai

The US state department has accused Russia of escalating the war in Ukraine and delaying negotiations instead of bringing the conflict to an end.

The Kremlin is doing the opposite of ending the ongoing war in Ukraine, the US state department spokesperson Ned Price said yesterday in a briefing with reporters.

Mr Price said Russia is continuing to “escalate this war rather than to offer any sort of real signal that it is ready for or open to negotiations”.

“If Russia is ready for that negotiation, it should stop its bombs. It should stop its missiles. It should stop attacking and killing Ukrainian civilians – pursuing infrastructure, including civilian infrastructure,” Mr Price said.

He further said Russia should start by committing to renew the Black Sea grain initiative if it wants to demonstrate a “serious commitment to de-escalation”.

“If Russia wants to negotiate, why then did it walk away, even if temporarily, from the Black Sea Grain Initiative? That was perhaps the one forum where Russians and Ukrainians spoke and now speak, directly, on a daily basis,” he said.

03:19 , Arpan Rai

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Tuesday, 8 November.