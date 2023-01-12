Ukraine news – live: Unexploded grenade removed from soldier’s chest as battle for Soledar rages

An unexploded grenade was successfully removed from the chest of a Ukrainian soldier, senior officials in Kyiv have said.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, uploaded a photo of an X-ray of the weapon which was lodged in the soldier’s body.

In a Facebook post, the minister wrote: “Military doctors conducted an operation to remove a VOG grenade, which did not break, from the body of the soldier.

“The operation was carried out by one of the most experienced surgeons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Andrew Willow without electrocoagulation, as the grenade could detonate at any time.”

Ukraine’s internal affairs ministerial adviser, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote on Telegram: “The unexploded part of the grenade was taken from under the heart. The grenade did not explode, but remained explosive.”

Meanwhile, Russian forces are “moving over their own corpses” as casualties mount following weeks of intense fighting in eastern Donetsk.

The battlefield in salt mining town Soledar is covered with bodies as Ukrainian troops hold their positions despite waves of Russian attacks.

13:45 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A Russian mercenary group has claimed the body of one of two British men who went missing in eastern Ukraine last week has been found.

Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Parry, 28, were last seen on 6 January heading to the town of Soledar, where fighting has been especially fierce in recent days. There has been no contact with the pair since they left Kramatorsk at 8am on Friday.

They had been voluntary workers sent to Ukraine to support humanitarian efforts.

The Independent has not been able to verify the reports from Wagner.

Russian mercenary group claims body of British man missing in Ukraine found

Russia's new deputy commander in Ukraine war inspects troops in Belarus

13:20 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A delegation headed by the commander of Russia‘s ground forces, Oleg Salyukov, visited Belarus on Thursday to inspect the combat readiness of a joint force stationed there, the Belarusian defence ministry said.

The visit took place a day after Salyukov was named as one of the deputy commanders of Russia‘s military operation in Ukraine in the latest of a series of reshuffles.

Russia and its close ally Belarus have beefed up their joint military grouping in Belarus and plan to hold joint aviation drills there from next Monday.

The exercises form part of a pattern of activity that has prompted Ukraine to warn that Russian President Vladimir Putin may try to use Belarus to launch a new ground invasion of Ukraine from the north.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko allowed Putin to use his country as one of the launchpads to invade Ukraine last February, when Russian forces were beaten back in an attempt to take the capital Kyiv.

Military analysts say Russia has also used Belarusian facilities to train up newly mobilised soldiers who were called up last September to boost its forces in Ukraine.

However, Belarus has not sent its own troops into Ukraine in support of Russia‘s “special military operation” there.

Russian-installed official says Ukrainian 'resistance' persists in Soledar

12:22 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine‘s Donetsk region said on Thursday that “pockets of resistance” remained in the Ukrainian town of Soledar, undermining claims that the town had been taken by Russian forces.

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the powerful head of the Wagner private military group whose soldiers are fighting to capture the town, had said on Wednesday that Soledar was under the “complete control” of Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ridiculed those claims, and independent analysts say fighting is likely ongoing in the town.

“At the moment, there are still some small pockets of resistance in Soledar,” Andrei Bayevsky, a military figure and Russian-installed local politician, said in an online broadcast.

“Our guys continue to push the enemy in these places. In general, the operation has been going well, and already the western outskirts of Soledar are completely under our control,” he added.

(AP)

The Kremlin and Russian defence ministry have remained quiet on the situation around the town. In its daily military briefing on Thursday, the Russian defence ministry said only that offensive actions in the Donetsk region were continuing “successfully”, with no reference to Soledar.

A map displayed in the briefing showed Soledar straddling areas marked under Russian control, but singled out no recent fighting or significant hits on Ukrainian forces in the area.

If Russian forces do manage to capture the town, it would mark the first territorial advance in the conflict by Russia since last July.

Western military analysts also disputed Prigozhin’s claims his forces had taken the town. “Russian forces have not yet fully captured Soledar despite recent Russian advances,” analysts at the Institute for the Study of War wrote.

(AP)

Russia could expand draft age as soon as this spring - lawmaker

11:49 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russia could raise the upper age limit for citizens to be conscripted into the armed forces as soon as this spring, a senior lawmaker has said, as part of Moscow’s plans to boost the number of Russian troops by 30 per cent.

President Vladimir Putin gave his backing in December to defence ministry proposals to raise the age range for mandatory military service to cover Russian citizens aged 21-30, rather than the current range of 18-27.

The chairman of the Russian parliament’s defence committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said in an interview with the official parliamentary newspaper that Russia could raise the upper age limit for conscription to 30 for this year’s spring draft. But only after a one-to-three year “transition period” would the lower limit be raised from 18 to 21 years, Kartapolov said.

Critics said the idea of a transition period was a transparent attempt by Russian authorities to increase the number of Russians eligible to be called up for military service to plug massive manpower shortages resulting from heavy losses in the war in Ukraine.

Russia‘s armed forces are a mix of contracted soldiers and conscripts. Shoigu has outlined plans to increase the total number of combat personnel to 1.5 million from 1.15 million.

Asked about the possible changes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin “conceptually supported” raising the conscription age, but the exact details were up to the defence ministry to work out.

The role of conscripts in Ukraine came under intense focus soon after Russia‘s invasion last February, with the defence ministry acknowledging some had been sent to fight there despite statements from Putin that this would not happen.

In September, Russia announced its first mobilisation since World War Two, calling up more than 300,000 former soldiers - including ex-conscripts - in an emergency draft to support the war in Ukraine. Western governments say Russia has lost tens of thousands of soldiers in nearly 11 months of fighting.

In Ukraine, power plant workers fight to save their 'child'

10:37 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Around some of their precious transformers — the ones that still work, buzzing with electricity — the power plant workers have built protective shields using giant concrete blocks, so they have a better chance of surviving the next Russian missile bombardment.

Blasted out windows in the power plant’s control room are patched up with chipboard and piled-up sandbags, so the operators who man the desks 24/7, keeping watch over gauges, screens, lights and knobs, are less at risk of being killed or injured by murderous shrapnel.

“As long as there is equipment that can be repaired, we will work,” said the director of the plant.

Read more:

In Ukraine, power plant workers fight to save their 'child'

Russia says it is interested in future talks with Ukraine's human rights commissioners - TASS

09:10 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said on Thursday that both Moscow and Kyiv are interested in future contacts between their rights commissioners, the TASS news agency reported.

Following a meeting this week in Turkey with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, Moskalkova said she believed Ukraine had adopted a pragmatic approach to ongoing discussions between the two sides, TASS reported.

At that meeting, the pair agreed the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides, with each releasing another 40 captured fighters.

“They have taken a pragmatic approach and are ready for dialogue,” Moskalkova said on Thursday, speaking of her Ukrainian counterparts.

“We already have concrete results on the search for missing people, and return of children to their families. I hope the dialogue is continued. The most important thing is that it should not be politicised, but based exclusively on humanitarian and human rights principles,” TASS quoted her as saying.

While evacuating a psychiatric hospital in Ukraine, there was one question on my mind

08:15 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

“As we drove through Kherson oblast and into the city, the face of this war was visible, Julien Binet writes.

“For several kilometres, the destruction was absolute, with towns and villages wiped off the map by continuous shelling – not a single school, home or medical facility left intact.

“When we reached Kherson city, the explosions were near constant. In different parts of the city, there were incoming Russian shells, outgoing Ukrainian shells and demining teams detonating ordinance left behind by retreating Russian forces.

“In two to three minutes, we heard around 10 blasts from the demining teams. The sound was deafening; we felt the resonance of each explosion in our chests.”

Read more here:

Opinion: While evacuating a hospital in Ukraine, there was one question on my mind

Demoted Russian general made military ‘fall guy’

07:45 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A Russian defence ministry statement said its latest command reshuffle was meant to improve contacts between military branches and the effectiveness of the command structure.

One prominent military blogger who posts on the Telegram messaging app under the name of Rybar said Surovikin was being made the fall guy for recent Russian military debacles.

Those included a Ukrainian attack on a Russian barracks that killed at least 89 Russian soldiers over New Year’s.

Surovikin was ordered to head the campaign after Ukrainian offensives turned the tide of the war and drew attention to poor training, equipment and morale among Russian forces.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and now demoted General Sergei Surovikin (REUTERS)

If pro-Russian forces succeed in taking Soledar, it would be a stepping stone in Moscow’s thrust to capture Ukraine‘s eastern Donbas industrial region. The town would be a base to attack the nearby city of Bakhmut, a supply line hub in eastern Ukraine, where defenders have held out for months.

Before Wagner’s latest statement, the Kremlin stopped short of claiming victory and acknowledged heavy casualties.

“Let’s not rush, let’s wait for official statements. There is a positive dynamic in progress,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A Reuters photographer who reached the outskirts of Soledar in recent days said many residents had fled the town in perishing cold. Smoke could be seen rising over the town and the incoming artillery fire was relentless, she said.

Ukrainian military says strike kills over 100 Russian solders in Soledar

07:26 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

More than a hundred Russian soldiers were killed in the battle of Soledar after Ukrainian forces launched a missile at a grouping of troops, the command of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces said.

(AP)

Russia redeploying airborne forces in ‘vulnerable’ eastern Ukraine - MoD

06:48 , Arpan Rai

Russia has now moved almost all elements of its airborne forces for heavy fighting this month in eastern Ukraine’s Kremina front line after finding it “vulnerable”, the British defence ministry has said.

“...Russia has almost certainly allocated elements of the 76th Guards Air Landing Division of the VDV (airborne forces) to reinforce the Kremina front line after assessing the sector was significantly vulnerable,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

The defence ministry noted heavy fighting around the town of Soledar, Donetsk oblast, and on the approaches to Kremina, Luhansk oblast over the last two days.

“Until November 2022, Russia committed almost the whole of the deployable VDV as long-term, ground-holding troops along the frontline in the Kherson area.” the MoD said.

“Now redeployed to the Donbas and southern Ukraine, commanders are likely attempting to employ VDV more in line with their supposed doctrinal role as a relatively elite rapid reaction force,” it added.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 January 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/YKWMG9VA4c



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/7mHRspwurz — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 12, 2023

Deal on safe zone for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant getting harder – IAEA

05:00 , Reuters

Brokering a deal on a safe zone around Ukraine‘s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is getting harder because of the involvement of the military in talks, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.

The Soviet-era plant, Europe’s largest, was captured by Russian forces in March, soon after their invasion of Ukraine. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

“I don’t believe that [an agreement] is impossible, but it is not an easy negotiation,” International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi said in an interview with Italian public television RAI.

Mr Grossi, who previously said he hoped to broker a deal on protecting the plant before the end of 2022, said talks with Kyiv and Moscow had become more complicated because they involve not just diplomats, but also military officers.

“It has become... a longer and more difficult (negotiating) table,” said Mr Grossi, speaking in Italian.

Russian forces fire on 13 Kharkiv areas, officials say

03:00 , Liam James

Russian forces shelled 13 settlements in and around Kharkiv region largely returned to Ukrainian hands in September and October, the Ukrainian military said.

Local officials said rockets hit a pyrotechnics storage facility, setting off a chain of fireworks explosions.

Firefighters outside the facility as fireworks turn the night sky red (Getty)

Fireworks explode after a missile hit the pyrotechnics storage facility in Kharkiv (EPA)

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the warehouse (Reuters)

UK and Japan sign defense deal amid rising concern about China

00:30 , Liam James

The leaders of Britain and Japan are signed a defence agreement that could see troops deployed to each others’ countries.

The two countries are strengthening military ties amid growing concern about China’s increasing military assertiveness and designs toward Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province.

The British government said the defense agreement “cements our commitment to the Indo-Pacific” region. It is due to be signed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and UK leader Rishi Sunak during a meeting in the symbolic setting of the Tower of London fortress.

The two leaders were meeting at the Tower of London, a 1,000-year-old former palace and prison that houses the Crown Jewels. Mr Sunak’s office said they would view Japanese armor presented to King James in 1613 by Shogun Tokugawa Hidetada of Japan to mark the first-ever trade agreement between England and Japan.

Japan has joined Western nations in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Moscow. Japan also has supplied Ukraine with helmets and other non-lethal military aid.

Russia and Ukraine agree to prisoner swap

Wednesday 11 January 2023 23:30 , Liam James

The Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners agreed to swap more than 40 military prisoners, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency quoted the Russian official as saying.

The two warring parties have exchanged prisoners multiple times, in one of the few areas of cooperation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country has proposed establishing a corridor to bring the wounded to Turkey for treatment.

“We can ensure they receive medical treatment and send them back,” Mr Erdogan said. “This is our humanitarian duty, our duty of conscience.”

‘No final decision’ on sending British tanks to Ukraine

Wednesday 11 January 2023 22:33 , Liam James

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said no final decision has been made on whether to send tanks to Ukraine.

The UK has been considering whether to provide Challenger 2 battle tanks.

Poland’s prime minister Andrzej Duda today announced he would send Leopard battle tanks but urged allies to make similar offers.

Russia says EU becoming vassal of Nato

Wednesday 11 January 2023 21:30 , Liam James

Russia said that the European Union was becoming a vassal of Nato, citing the signing of a joint declaration in which the two organisations pledged to deepen their cooperation in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In the declaration on Tuesday, Nato and the EU stated: “Today, we are faced with the gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades. Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter.”

They pledged to “take our partnership to the next level” in response to the growing threats and challenges.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the move “confirms the complete subordination of the European Union to the tasks of the North Atlantic bloc, which is an instrument to guarantee US interests by force”.

She said the Europeans faced “the unenviable fate of an American vassal, losing their positions in world politics and economics, falling into increasing dependence on Washington with every step”.

The statement was in line with Moscow’s efforts to cast the war in Ukraine as part of an existential struggle with Western nations it says are bent on Russia’s destruction.

Ukraine stages war games by Belarus

Wednesday 11 January 2023 18:30 , Liam James

Ukrainian forces staged military exercises near the Belarusian border amid fears that Russia will launch another offensive from its ally’s territory, as it did at the start of the invasion in February.

President Volodymyr Zelensky downplayed warnings of Russian preparations in Belarus but said “nevertheless we must be ready both at the border and in the regions”.

Ukrainian troops in joint drills of armed forces, national guard and Security Service of Ukraine near the border with Belarus (Reuters)

A camouflaged Ukrainian soldier during war games near Belarus (Reuters)

Ukrainian troops stage an interrogation during drills near Belarus (Reuters)

Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, urges allies to follow

Wednesday 11 January 2023 18:00 , Liam James

Poland has decided to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition, the Polish president said today as Warsaw seeks to play a leading role in reaching a consensus among Western allies on such support.

Kyiv has been requesting heavy military vehicles such as the German-made Leopard 2, which would represent a significant step-up in Western support to Ukraine.

“A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of coalition-building,” Andrzej Duda said during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. “We want it to be an international coalition.” A company typically consists of 14 tanks.

Mr Duda said that he hoped that the Polish tanks, together with tanks from other countries, would soon travel to Ukraine.

In pictures: fierce battle continues to be fought in eastern Donetsk

Wednesday 11 January 2023 17:30 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Ukrainian servicemen fire a 120 mm mortar towards Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut (AP)

Ukrainian Army serviceman Vitalii

Ukrainian serviceman Hryhorii, 42, of the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade emerges from a German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000 in Soledar (REUTERS)

Kharkiv: Fireworks explode in sky after Russian strike hits Ukrainian factory

Wednesday 11 January 2023 17:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A huge fire raged at a fireworks factory in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, after it was hit by a Russian strike late on Tuesday, 10 January, according to local authorities.

Footage shows fireworks exploding in the sky after the attack.

“Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working on site,” said Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv’s military administration.

No casualties have been reported.

The attack comes after two people were killed and five others, including a 13-year-old girl, were wounded by a rocket strike on Monday, 9 January in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv: Fireworks explode in sky after Russian strike hits Ukrainian factory

80 per cent of people seeking protection in Germany last year from Ukraine

Wednesday 11 January 2023 16:30 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Roughly eight out of 10 people seeking protection in Germany last year came from Ukraine as part of the largest flight of people in Europe since World War Two, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

After Russia‘s invasion in mid-February, 1,045,185 people who fled Ukraine were registered in Germany, it said, adding that most of them were women and children.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “criminal war of aggression against Ukraine has triggered the largest flight movement in Europe since World War Two,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser in a statement.

In addition to the Ukrainian refugees, who do not need to go through an asylum procedure, over 244,000 people filed an asylum application last year, 27.9% more than the year before.

The majority of asylum applications came from people from Syria, followed by nationals of Afghanistan, Turkey and Iraq.

“In other parts of the world, people are also fleeing war and terror, which is reflected in the significant increase in the number of asylum applications filed in 2022,” said Faeser.

Russia promotes Gerasimov in military leadership shake-up

Wednesday 11 January 2023 15:56 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces group for Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Announcing the appointment, the defence ministry said the changes were designed to increase the effectiveness of managing military operations in Ukraine, more than 10 months into the campaign.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, and Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov (Sputnik)

Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi discuss energy and transport in telephone call

Wednesday 11 January 2023 15:27 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russian president Vladimir Putin discussed energy and transport projects with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in a telephone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Moscow and Tehran have moved to forge closer relations following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine last February and the two are among the world’s largest oil exporters.

In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said the two leaders had discussed how to further develop “mutually beneficial projects in the energy, transport and logistics sectors” and also stated their desire to “normalise” the situation in Syria.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Vladimir Putin, left, greet each other as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stands at right (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Ukraine and Russia agree new prisoner swap in talks - Russian official

Wednesday 11 January 2023 15:22 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war each, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey.

Moskalkova and Lubinets were meeting on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara. Photos showed them sitting on opposite sides of a table.

“It is very important that the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, in the absence of diplomatic relations (between the two countries), take concrete actions to help people,” Moskalkova told reporters.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps - most recently on Sunday - amounting to hundreds of captives each in the course of the war, which is now in its 11th month.

In a separate press appearance, Lubinets said the swap agreed on Wednesday was part of a broader arrangement by which both sides regularly exchange prisoners but underscored that they had not signed any official agreements.

“We will not sign any agreements, but we have the straight connection between Ukraine ombudsman and ombudsman of Russian Federation,” he said.

Lubinets added that the Ukrainian side had voiced, among other issues, its concerns over alleged Russian violations of the Geneva Convention in its treatment of Ukrainian POWs.

Earlier, Moskalkova said on the Telegram messaging app that she and Lubinets had also discussed the issue of servicemen missing on both sides, and civilian humanitarian issues.

She said she had asked Lubinets to help Ukrainian citizens who want to visit relatives in Russia.

Given the current difficulty of establishing humanitarian corridors inside Ukraine, Moskalkova said the ombudsmen should help specific people to move between regions and countries, saying Turkey could play an important role.

Separately, Russia‘s state-owned RIA news agency quoted Moskalkova as saying “important words about the need for a ceasefire” in Ukraine had been spoken during her meeting with her Ukrainian and Turkish colleagues.

Moskalkova said a ceasefire was necessary to stop human rights violations, RIA reported. She also asked Turkey, a NATO ally, to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.

As Moskalkova and Lubinets met in Ankara, a fierce battle was raging for the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.

Both were later due to visit the Turkish presidential palace, where President Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to make a speech for the conference.

US army vehicles brought ashore in the Netherlands as part of Nato mission

Wednesday 11 January 2023 13:25 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

US army vehicles tanks are brought ashore in the Netherlands as a military unit is transported to Poland and Lithuania.

The move is part of a Nato mission to reinforce the alliance’s eastern flank after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Vlissingen, Netherlands.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(EPA)

(REUTERS)

Nato and EU to boost protection for pipelines and key infrastructure

Wednesday 11 January 2023 12:55 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Nato and the EU are launching a task force to boost protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponising of energy,” the organisations’ leaders said on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the sabotage of the Russia-to-Germany pipelines in the Baltic Sea last September showed the need “to confront this new type of threat”.

“This is a task force where our experts from Nato and the European Union will work hand-in-hand to identify key threats to our critical infrastructure, to look at the strategic vulnerabilities that we do have,” she said in Brussels, speaking alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Western and Russian officials have traded accusations over the Nord Stream blasts, but officials in Sweden and Denmark investigating the attack have not named any possible culprits.

Von der Leyen said the task force would initially come up with proposals on transport, energy, digital and space infrastructure.

Western officials say the Nord Stream attacks and sudden cutoffs of gas from Russia since the start of Moscow’s war in Ukraine have highlighted how dependent many EU and Nato members are on key infrastructure and Russian energy.

Stoltenberg, speaking just before meeting von der Leyen’s Commission to discuss security, said the task force would be part of increased cooperation between Nato and the EU.

“Resilience and the protection of critical infrastructure are a key part of our joint efforts, as we have seen both with President Putin’s weaponising of energy and ... the sabotage of the North Stream pipelines,” he said.

“We want to look together at how to make our critical infrastructure, technology and supply chains more resilient to potential threats and to take action to mitigate potential vulnerabilities.”

Putin tells government that situation in annexed areas of Ukraine 'difficult'

Wednesday 11 January 2023 12:22 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the situation in the areas of Ukraine that Russia says it has annexed was “difficult in places”.

However Putin, speaking at a televised meeting with officials, said Russia had all the resources it needed to improve life in the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow unilaterally claimed to have annexed in September.

(AP)

Estonia tells Russia to reduce number of diplomats in Tallinn

Wednesday 11 January 2023 12:05 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Estonia has told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn by February, the Baltic country’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement Russia should lower the number of diplomats to eight, which equals the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow.

The Russian embassy in Tallinn on its website lists 17 diplomats.

Since the Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has already expelled three diplomats.

“In light of the fact that during the war of aggression, the staff of the Russian embassy is not engaged in advancing Estonian-Russian relations, it is our view that there are no grounds for the current size of the Russian embassy,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

Sweden makes regulatory push to allow new nuclear reactors

Wednesday 11 January 2023 09:10 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday.

Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation a key goal for his right-wing government, seeking to reverse a process of gradual closures of several reactors in the past couple of decades that has left the country relying more heavily on renewable but sometimes less predictable energy.

Sweden’s energy mix consists mainly of nuclear, hydro and renewables and while it so far has been less affected by the turmoil surrounding gas supplies due to Russia‘s standoff with the West, electricity prices have been high and volatile since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The proposed new legislation, which still needs to be passed by parliament, would allow new reactors to be constructed at additional locations across Sweden and was seen being in place in March next year.

“We have an obvious need for more electricity production in Sweden,” Kristersson told a news conference.

“What we are doing today is changing legislation to allow for the construction of more nuclear reactors at more places.”

The new legislation would scrap existing rules that caps the total number of reactors at ten and prohibits reactor construction in other locations than where they currently exist, opening the door to building smaller reactors that many see as the most cost-effective nuclear option.

Any expansion of nuclear power in Sweden could take many years given the complexity of such projects while energy demand is expected to rise sharply in coming years.

Sweden currently has six operational reactors, half of what it once had, and temporary closures for maintenance of some of them have contributed to push up electricity prices in the Nordic country in recent months.