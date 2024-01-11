Ukraine has no major achievements in front because Russians control sky – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has told journalists in Latvia that Ukraine has no major achievements at the front because the Russians control the sky.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference

Quote: "The situation at the front is very complicated; we lack weapons. And if the Russians did not control the sky and we had enough air defence systems, then we would destroy their aircraft. We have tried and it works. When you destroy them in the sky, you advance. So far, Ukraine has made no major progress because they [the Russians] control the sky."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that at the moment the Russian army is destroying cities so that people flee from there as it is afraid to repeat the genocide like in the cities of Bucha or Mariupol.

Quote: "They cannot completely destroy a city since they are afraid to repeat the Bucha massacre. The genocide. Because what happened in Bucha was a genocide. And in Mariupol too. They do not want to make such a ‘mistake’ once again. These are their words. So we understand that they are targeting cities to make people flee, to destroy everything after that and then enter."

