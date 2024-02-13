Ukraine will not abandon agricultural subsidies over negotiations with EU – official

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has stated that Ukraine will not abandon agricultural subsidies as part of the EU accession negotiations.

Source: Stefanishyna in a comment ot European Pravda

Details: Stefanishyna commented on a Reuters report citing a Ukrainian official who claimed that during the negotiations to join the European Union, Ukraine was willing to consider abandoning EU agricultural subsidies in exchange for easing the requirements of the European Green Deal.

Quote: "The conditions for Ukraine's agricultural sector to join the EU's common agricultural policy will be determined during the negotiation process. We're not discussing any refusal of subsidies," said Stefanishyna.

She stressed that the EU is already discussing the need to reform the common agrarian policy, so any such considerations are premature.

"The Ukrainian side will defend the interests of Ukrainian farmers; we are clearly aware of the importance of the agricultural sector for the country's economy, its postwar recovery, and the country's future," Stefanishyna emphasised.

Ukraine is an extremely important player in ensuring food security both in Europe and in the world as a whole, she stated.

"As a result, with the assistance of partners, we will be able to accelerate the recovery of both the Ukrainian agricultural sector and the economy as a whole following the end of the war, as well as the transition to EU norms and standards," she said.

Background: In mid-January Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, announced that within the preparation for Ukraine’s EU accession talks the Commission initiates the pre-accession legislation screening process and creates a draft negotiating framework.

