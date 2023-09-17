Ukraine should not be associated with orphanages – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, stressed that Ukraine must reach the point where orphanages stop existing, and all Ukrainian children find their homes.

Source: evening address by Zelenskyy

Details: Zelenskyy reminded Ukrainians that the Adoption Day is celebrated on 17 September.

Quote: "This is probably one of the most honorable missions in life – to help a child avoid an orphan's fate. I thank everyone who helps children in this way, everyone who spreads the warmth of their families so that there are fewer lonely destinies in this world!

As a state, we must reach a point when all children in our country, all those who have been left without parental care, have their own family – their own home, their own family.

Ukraine certainly must not be associated with orphanages. I thank everyone who works for this!"

For reference: In the summer of 2017, the Deinstitutionalisation Reform (DI) began in Ukraine. On 9 August 2017, the government approved the National Strategy to the Reform of the Institutional Child Care System in Ukraine for 2017-2026.

The main idea of the reform is to create conditions under which the need for orphanages will disappear, and all children deprived of parental care will be placed in family forms of upbringing.

However, the implementation of this reform is progressing very slowly.

