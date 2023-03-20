Ukraine is not Iraq. It’s a war we can all support

Tim Stanley
An elderly man carries wood he has collected from debris in front of a destroyed apartment building after a strike in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast
Twenty years on from the invasion of Iraq and Tony Blair says comparisons with Russia’s attack on Ukraine are false. Bush and Blair went to war against a dangerous dictator. Putin picked on a harmless democracy.

Okay Tony, but Iraq did inject the poison of unilateralism into world affairs, and it divided the West. Domestically there’s a case for blaming the SNP, Brexit and Corbyn on Iraq because it shattered trust in the establishment, exposing the Third Way as a fanaticism of the centre, so zealous about spreading freedom it found common cause with a born-again president. No wonder Westerners were reluctant, for a long time, to intervene again.

Those ghosts now seem exorcised. In Britain, opposition to the proxy war with Russia is almost non-existent; I can’t recall a single speech in Parliament against it. A report by the European Council on Foreign Relations finds that Ukraine has reunited Europe and America around the view that “they should help Ukraine to win,” Moscow “is their avowed enemy” and the new global order is “two blocs led… by the US and China.”

If Westerners think the future is bipolar, however, the rest of the world (countries polled included India, Turkey and China) see it as “fragmented”. Many suspect Ukraine is a last-ditch stand for “Western hegemony”, not a defence of democracy, and an astonishing 80 per cent of Indians count Russia as an “ally” or “necessary partner”. The West is so cheered by its newfound consensus that it doesn’t realise its merry band of liberal democracies are the outliers. Nor is it paying sufficient attention to the dissent brewing in Bush’s Republican party.

Of course, it isn’t his party anymore. In 2016, Donald Trump, speaking with the sagacity of a man who has filed for bankruptcy several times, denounced Iraq as a “big, fat mistake”. Today, the Republican presidential frontrunners question US assistance to Ukraine. Trying to out-Trump Trump, Ron DeSantis says that “becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia” is not a “vital national interest”. Trying to out-Trump DeSantis, Trump says we “have never been close to World War Three… We need peace without delay.”

That’s not an unreasonable suggestion, but it breaks from the Western line that Ukraine should get everything it needs till it wins, as does his commitment to rethink “Nato’s purpose and vision”. Should Trump win the presidency, and if Europe is dead-set on containment of Russia, we might experience a bipolar split right down the Atlantic.

Bush-era Republicans, like Blairites, cannot understand where the radicalisation of their party has come from, even though it’s plainly a reaction to their own mistakes and heresies. Trump is not an historical aberration. His party was isolationist till the 1940s; Ronald Reagan only picked fights with countries he could beat, such as the Caribbean paradise of Grenada (Hunter S Thompson said, “a bunch of newsmen with baseball bats could’ve taken this island”). Bush and Blair got on so well because Bush had strange, liberal proclivities: he believed American freedom to be universal and, to quote JFK, that one should “pay any price” to secure its “survival and success”.

Trump’s admirers simply don’t want to do that. The UK has given £4.1 billion in military aid; the US, £38 billion, plus around £25 billion in humanitarian and financial support. It would be unhealthy if such sums were not debated, along with the proposition that a new Cold War is inevitable, let alone desirable. At the heart of the America First agenda, like Brexit or Scottish independence, is the belief that elites have been lavishing attention on someone else, that they should focus on what local constituents want instead.

Paradoxically, most Americans do want to help Ukraine. One poll found that more Republicans regard Russia as a threat to US interests than Democrats do, which makes sense. If a patriot's goal is to make America great again, that greatness is measured in world influence, and were Moscow to crush Ukraine, it would be diminished. Hence Trump, as president, gave Zelensky weapons.

Conservative critics of the war complain that Nato goaded Russia into action, and they might be right, but it doesn’t alter the immorality of what Putin did – nor does it tell us what to do next. What we can say is that Ukraine is not Iraq. It’s not about pole-dancing or abstractions such as democracy; it is – as DeSantis said – a territorial dispute, which is why it’s surprising that populists don’t rally to the cause. What do they believe in if not sovereignty and national self-determination? Republicans who have spent years warning of a figurative invasion across the US border ought to have the strongest sympathy for a literal one in Ukraine.

Territorial borders are defined by geography and culture, and culture by history, which I think helps explain Britain’s enthusiasm for the Ukrainian resistance. It reminds us of the Blitz. Iraq was a morally ambiguous, imperial adventure that involved “going over there”. In February 2022, the hostile force “came to” Ukraine, only to be driven back again by a people’s army. Socialists, fox hunters, eco-loons and gammons might argue about everything else, but when the homeland is invaded, it is a totally apolitical instinct to stand one’s ground and fight.

