Ukraine’s Nova Poshta names six employees, aged 21 to 31, killed in bloody Russian missile attack near Kharkiv

Nova Poshta names six employees, killed in bloody Russian missile attack near Kharkiv

Ukraine’s leading private mail and goods delivery service Nova Poshta has named the six employees that were killed in a deadly Russian missile strike on its terminal near Kharkiv, and has called on the public to read their names aloud as a sign of remembrance and grief.

They are:

Oleksandr Temnikov, 31 years old,

Dmytro Herasichkin, 30,

Artem Akopov, 21,

Oleksandr Bizhanov, 22,

Vladyslav Pankov, 28,

Oleksiy Yermola, 23.

"We will definitely say more about each of them,” the company said in a statement.

“We are in touch with their families. To the eternal and bright memory of our colleagues. Our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones."

Earlier, it was reported that law enforcement authorities had identified the bodies of all the victims of the attack.

The six Nova Poshta employees were killed overnight in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 21 when a Russian missile struck the delivery terminal in which they were working, local authorities said on Oct. 22. A further 17 employees were injured in the attack, which was carried out with an S-300 air defense system missile fired in ground-attack, ballistic mode, according to the Ukrainian military.

Local officials initially said two of the bodies would require DNA testing to identify them, as they were very badly burned.

Nova Poshta declared a day of mourning on Oct. 22.

The Kharkiv Innovation Terminal, which was badly damaged in the Russian attack, was opened only in 2020.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine