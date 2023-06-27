Ukraine can now end Putin’s crumbling regime

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Perhaps the one thing that can be said for certain about the abortive Wagner “coup” is that Russia cannot protect its borders, let alone its major cities. There is also one obvious conclusion for the West to draw: we must give Ukraine the tools and latitude to exploit this weakness and bring Vladimir Putin’s regime tumbling down.

Throughout this war, Putin has relied on the assumption that Ukraine will limit combat operations to its own territory. In February 2022, the presumption was that Russian forces would sweep through the country, bringing victory in a matter of days. Now Putin thinks Kyiv’s forces will stay within its borders on the orders of its allies, believing Nato is too scared to allow Ukraine to strike Russia itself.

But why shouldn’t it? Moscow has already been cut off economically by the West, and its armed forces can barely fight on one front, at a losing pace, against Ukraine. He’s not about to open a second front against a revitalised Western alliance.

And the room is certainly there for Ukraine’s forces to strike openly against Russia proper. The events of last weekend were extraordinary; a few thousand mercenary thugs marched on Moscow, moving through the country with ease and, in doing so, almost brought the Russian war machine to a standstill. Now think about what a professional force supplied with the latest Western gear could achieve in the same territory.

Kyiv’s commanders will have taken note of the fact that the Russian army appears to be completely committed and fixed in eastern Ukraine. The desperate measures taken to prepare Moscow for a possible assault were a testament to the Kremlin’s lack of spare rapid-response forces. Hundreds of elite troops are said to have been suddenly pulled from the frontline and redeployed to protect political elites.

Russia’s losses have left its armies reliant on conscripts and other units with limited ability to manoeuvre. These troops are at their best when they’re able to fire on advancing forces from static defensive positions, an advantage which would evaporate if Ukraine were able to attack “without borders”. Surely Kyiv should at least have the option, with Nato’s implicit support, of its counteroffensive not being limited to moving through Russian defensive positions that have been a year in the making.

The usual response to such arguments is that Putin will resort, once again, to nuclear sabre-rattling. This is said to be an even greater risk now that his authority in Russia looks to be seriously weakened. But the other reading of the events of last weekend is that Putin’s ability to act independently of the factions around him has been seriously restricted. And not everyone in Russia is clamouring for nuclear war.

Yet, if Putin really wants a pretext to let the missiles fly, he already has it. Russian military doctrine would have allowed him to use nuclear weapons when Ukraine attacked the already annexed Donbas. He did nothing. He has done nothing as the Ukrainian armed forces liberate territory that has been in Russian hands since 2014.

And if the red line is supposed to be the use of Nato weaponry inside Russia, then he already has that too. The incursion into Belgorod Oblast by free Russian units saw American, Belgian, and Czech gear deployed. The West wasn’t terribly happy about this but it’s notable that the Kremlin did not respond as it had threatened.

Frankly, I suspect that there are no circumstances under which Putin would go nuclear because he can’t. He knows that attempting to push the red button would be effectively signing his own death warrant, either in mutually assured destruction or a palace coup. Putin isn’t the sort of man to risk this. Last weekend did irreparable damage to his authority – the first time we saw a genuine threat to his rule from inside Russia, the so-called strongman backed down.

With his domestic grip seemingly weakened, we should have no qualms about precipitating the events that could see his rule crumble for good. Some are suggesting caution, warning that whoever follows Putin could be worse. However, we made this mistake once before in Iraq, where Saddam Hussein was allowed to remain in power. Most alternatives are better than a dictator who launched a barbaric war against his neighbours. His successor may be worse for Russia; I doubt they’ll be worse for us.

Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon is former Commanding Officer of the 1st Royal Tank Regiment

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.