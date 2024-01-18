Ukraine now a global leader in drone production, ‘Our Western partners study our drones’ – Danilov

Ukraine has become a global leader in drone production, and its Western partners are studying the experience of Ukrainian companies, said National Security and Defense Council secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, during the Edyni Novyny telethon on Jan. 17.

"Our country is surely among top three countries in the world that produce this equipment, and it is already so top-notch that our partners are consulting with us today,” he said. “They study the equipment produced by our private companies."

A significant amount of products for the Defense Ministry is manufactured by private companies, because they switch to military production very quickly, Danilov said.

Ukraine’s SBU Security Service listed a new naval drone, the Kozak Mamai, as “the fastest object in the Black Sea” on Dec. 23.

All the hurdles impediments to the mass production of drones in Ukraine were removed in October.

