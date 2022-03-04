Ukraine nuclear plant, Oath Keepers hearing, Beijing Winter Paralympics: 5 things to know Friday

Editors
·4 min read

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant, sparking fears of disaster

Fears of an unprecedented nuclear disaster in Ukraine spread rapidly Friday when part of Europe’s largest nuclear plant caught on fire as Russian forces shelled the area. Ukrainian authorities later said the fire had been extinguished. Amid a stream of confusing, alarming and at times conflicting information about the incident, the International Atomic Energy Agency soon said the "serious situation" had not affected essential equipment at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and that there had been no change in radiation levels. That didn't stop Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from giving an emotional plea in a video address. "If there is an explosion – that’s the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe," he said. The fire renewed fears of another emergency like the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world’s worst nuclear disaster, which happened about 110 kilometers north of Kyiv.

Oath Keepers court hearing scheduled after first guilty plea

Another court hearing in the criminal case involving Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is scheduled to take place on Friday. The hearing comes days after Joshua James, a co-defendant, plead guilty to charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction related to the U.S. Capitol riot. It marks the first person involved in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to be convicted of the rarely used charge. A guilty plea is potentially problematic for the 10 other co-defendants in the high-profile criminal case, who are accused of acting by force to prevent, hinder or delay laws related to the transfer of presidential power. As part of his plea, the 34-year-old James agreed to cooperate with law enforcement and prosecutors, including testifying before a grand jury and sitting for interviews.

Beijing Winter Paralympics kicks off

The 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics will officially commence on Friday with the opening ceremony at the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest. More than 40 U.S. athletes and two guides are expected to participate in the fanfare of the opening ceremony, which includes the Parade of Nations, where athletes and officials from participating countries march into the Bird's Nest with their country's flag. Coverage starts Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock TV. The Paralympic Games are set to begin amidst Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine. The International Paralympic Committee announced the expulsion of Russian and Belarusian athletes on Thursday to "protect the Games from war," walking back a previous ruling that allowed Russian and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes.

A Chinese booster will crash into far side of moon

A Chinese rocket that's been in space for seven years – not an American SpaceX Falcon 9 stage as previously reported – is expected to smash itself to pieces when it hits the far side of the moon on Friday. The leftover rocket has been tumbling haphazardly through space, experts believe, since China launched it nearly a decade ago. But Chinese officials are dubious it’s theirs. No matter whose it is, scientists expect it to crash at 5,800 mph, delivering a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semitractor-trailers. As far as the moon is concerned, there's really nothing to worry about. The booster won't hit any Lunar Heritage Sites where American spacecrafts have landed and it won't endanger orbiting satellites photographing the surface, the Chinese rover rolling through craters, or Laser Ranging Retroreflectors left by Apollo astronauts.

The NFL Scouting Combine continues 🏈

The second day of on-field drills at the NFL scouting combine begins Friday, with running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players showing off their skills in Indianapolis. NFL Network will televise six hours of live coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST. Thursday brought the normal fare for the combine: Explosive performances, breakout players, and discussion of a quarterback's hand size (it happens every year, it seems).

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine, NFL Combine, Zaporizhzhia, Paralympics: 5 things to know Friday

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus

    Airbnb is halting operations in Russia and Belarus, CEO Brian Chesky announced in a tweet.

  • What Europe Will Look Like After the War

    Strategist Marko Papic sees surprising changes ahead, including a lift for European industrials and defense stocks. The allure of commodities.

  • Russian forces attack Europe's largest nuclear power station

    Ukrainian officials said Friday they've extinguished a fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine that ignited during shelling by Russian forces hours earlier.The latest: Europe's largest nuclear power station has been "seized by the military forces" of Russia, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The United Nations'

  • Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Kevin Costner, and others announced as Oscars presenters

    Lady Gaga may have not received the Oscar nom this year for her performance in House Of Gucci, but she certainly will be at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony—as a presenter. Gaga joins five other unveiled presenters including Kevin Costner, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Zoë Kravitz.

  • Exclusive-Chelsea FC's banker says Abramovich's exit will not be rushed

    Roman Abramovich will not rush his divestment of English football team Chelsea FC, an adviser on the sale process told Reuters, even as Britain is considering sanctions against the Russian billionaire. Chelsea FC tapped Joe Ravitch, the co-founder of investment bank Raine Group LLC, to find a buyer after Abramovich decided this week to put the football club he has owned for 19 years up for sale. The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has triggered an international backlash against businessmen with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • RT America To Halt Production And Lay Off Most Staff After Being Dropped By Major U.S. Distributors

    RT America, the sister network to Russia’s state-sponsored RT, is ceasing production after being dropped by DirecTV and Roku following the invasion of Ukraine. T&R Productions, the production entity, sent a note to employees announcing the shutdown. “Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from […]

  • Israel's Bennett speaks with Putin and Zelenskiy

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has proposed Israeli mediation between Russia and Ukraine, spoke with the leaders of both countries on Wednesday. The first call was with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy said on Twitter they spoke about "Russian aggression."

  • UK PM Johnson says Russia must ‘immediately’ cease attack on Ukraine nuclear plant

    Johnson says ‘reckless’ actions of Russian president Putin could threaten all of Europe

  • American in central Ukraine providing shelter for refugees: 'If we take off now, who's going to serve them?'

    An American who now calls the central Ukrainian city of Svitlovodsk home has decided to stay put amid Russia's invasion to provide shelter and aid to the refugees who are escaping the violence by fleeing west.

  • Commodities Soar as War Increases Anxiety Over Supply Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities extended their massive rally as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to roil global markets and fuel fears of supply crunches. Most Read from BloombergNuclear Plant Fire Contained After Ukraine Says Russia AttackedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityPrices from crude to aluminu

  • Tom Parker 'gutted' as cancer treatment means he'll miss start of Wanted tour

    The star was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour in 2020.

  • New U.S. sanctions target Russian oligarchs

    STORY: The United States and its allies ratcheted up sanctions against Russian oligarchs on Thursday, aimed at those who amassed fortunes and political influence through their connections to President Vladimir Putin. Full blocking sanctions were imposed on eight people, including billionaires as well as current and former government officials. On the list is Alisher Usmanov, whom the White House described as one of Russia's wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin. The sanctions on Usmanov block his property from use in the United States and by U.S. persons, including his luxury super-yacht, which the White House said was seized by Germany. Western governments are intensifying financial pressure on Putin and his allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Moscow calls the assault a 'special operation'. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the moves on Thursday."We want him to feel the squeeze. We want the people around him to feel the squeeze."Among the others sanctioned are Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, whom the White House accused of being what they called 'a top purveyor of Putin's propaganda', and the family and real estate companies of Nikolay Tokarev, Chief Executive of energy giant Transneft. Sanctions also landed on individuals and entities accused of spreading disinformation aimed at destabilizing the Ukrainian government.The White House also said it was planning to slap visa restrictions on more families and associates of Russian oligarchs.

  • Fiancee of Donald Trump Jr subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

    The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena on Thursday to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a U.S. television personality who is engaged to be married to Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the former president. Guilfoyle, who worked on Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, abruptly ended an interview with the Select Committee on Feb. 25, criticizing House of Representatives members who were present. Her attorney issued a statement afterward saying Guilfoyle had agreed to meet only with attorneys for the Democratic-led House committee, not with members of Congress.

  • Time is running out on Lakers and Russell Westbrook

    It's not enough for All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to be good, the Lakers need him to be great, and it hasn't been happening.

  • Zelenskiy pleads Europe to 'wake up' after nuclear plant attack

    STORY: In a video uploaded to his Facebook account, Zelenskiy said Russian tanks were shooting at nuclear reactor blocks and said "only immediate action from Europe can stop the Russian troops."A fire broke out in a training building outside the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Friday.A video feed from the plant verified by Reuters showed shelling and smoke rising near a building at the plant compound."Not a single state apart from Russia has ever shelled nuclear reactors," Zelenskiy said."It is the first time in our history, in the history of humankind, that the terrorist state turned to nuclear terrorism."Comparing the possible consequences to the Chernobyl disaster of 1986, Zelenskiy said the whole of Europe would have to be evacuated in the event of an explosion at Zaporizhzhia.

  • Saudi court issues new death sentence against man arrested as juvenile

    A Saudi Arabian court handed down a new death sentence against a young man for crimes committed when he was a minor after a higher court overturned a previous ruling, his family said, in what rights groups called a "grossly unfair trial". Abdullah al-Huwaiti was arrested when he was 14 years old and sentenced to death three years later in 2019 on murder and armed robbery charges. "The Criminal Court in Tabuk (north west) sentenced the minor Abdullah al-Huwaiti in retribution," his mother Um Abdullah wrote on Twitter after Wednesday's ruling.

  • Drone footage shows the horrific aftermath of a Russian attack on a town north of Kyiv

    Drone footage showed that Russian forces had fired on civilian infrastructure in Borodyanka, a town just over 35 miles northwest of Ukraine's capital.

  • Most-hated person in NFL? Players, coaches, owners — even family members — made top 20

    Two people associated with the Dallas Cowboys are among the NFL’s Top 20 most-hated.

  • Ukraine: No Radiation Danger After Russian Shelling Caused Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant to Catch Fire

    ReutersA fire at Europe’s largest atomic energy station was extinguished early Friday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities who also said that “essential equipment” had not been damaged by the flames.The fire erupted as the plant was attacked early Friday morning by an armored column of Russian soldiers, according to the mayor of a southern Ukrainian city near the station. “No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.