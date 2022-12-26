Ukraine to officially address Russia’s exclusion from UN Security Council

“Tomorrow we will officially present our position,” he said.

“We have a very simple question — does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the UN in general?”

He noted that Ukraine’s partners have also started to raise the potential of Russia’s denuclearization more often.

“These issues are not yet discussed at press conferences and in public statements by the leaders of states and governments, but at a lower level, people are already asking the question — what should Russia become so that it does not pose a threat to peace and security,” Kuleba said.

On Dec. 20, Kuleba said that Ukraine was preparing official steps to prove that Russia illegitimately occupies a permanent seat at the UN Security Council.



