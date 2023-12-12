Ukraine has one key advantage over Russia on the battlefield, British Intel announces

Russian military personnel face challenges in night combat due to a lack of training and night vision equipment, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces "mainly operate at night," British intelligence said in a Dec. 12 report.

Intelligence analysts reached this conclusion based on reports from combatants documenting this trend since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

One Russian soldier based in Kherson claimed a shortage of night vision devices (NVG) and low-light drone cameras on a Russian channel at the end of November.

NVGs are often mentioned in requests from Russian units.

Ukrainian troops are typically well-equipped with night vision devices from international partners, British intelligence reported.

Russians devote little time to night training in their preparation, instead focusing on daytime attacks to impress senior officers during visits to training sessions, the report said.

Russians also pointed out that Ukrainian forces "mainly operate at night," which likely complicates the conditions for Russian occupying forces.

