Ukraine opens checkpoint for empty lorries on border with Poland

Ukraine has opened the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint to empty lorries leaving Ukraine, marking the first steps to unblock the border that Kyiv and Warsaw have agreed upon.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister

Details: Kubrakov stated that Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów, generally open only to cars and buses, would allow empty lorries weighing 7.5 tonnes or more to leave Ukraine.

Such an agreement was reached with the Polish Infrastructure Ministry and the Lubelskie Voivodeship with the support of the European Commission (DG MOVE).

Empty lorries and tankers will be able to use this border crossing to leave the country starting 4 December. There will be no requirement to register in the queue to cross the border while it operates in test mode. The daily traffic capacity is estimated to be over 100 vehicles.

"The opening of Uhryniv is the first bullet point on the list of measures we are implementing to unblock the border, reduce queues and increase the capacity of the Ukrainian-Polish border. We are working to lift the blockade as soon as possible, in the best interests of our market and the state," Kubrakov said.

On Friday, 1 December, representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish agencies responsible for infrastructure met in Warsaw and agreed on several points to lift the blockade of Polish hauliers that has been in place since 6 November.

Slovak hauliers also joined the blockade on Friday, 1 December.

Support UP or become our patron!