Ukraine opens fresh water pipeline to replace drained Kakhovka Reservoir

The first line of a new water main in southern Ukraine to supply fresh water to cities that used to rely on Kakhovka Reservoir is now operational, Infrastructure Ministry announced on Aug. 21. The construction of the new pipeline started days after Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka HEPP dam on June 6.

The new line will provide fresh water to a quarter of the population of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The entire project consists of three sections with a total length of almost 150 kilometers. Two more sections are still under construction: Marhanets–Nikopol–Pokrov (41 kilometers) and Zaporizhzhya–Tomakivka– Marhanets (77 kilometers).

For the first section, water from the Inhulets river is pumped through a subterranean pipeline. The water then goes through an open-air channel into the Southern Reservoir and is supplied to Kryvyi Rih. This process will take up to 10 days.

In an effort to maintain transparency in the construction process, consulting engineers and independent technical oversight have been involved in every stage.

Construction work continues round-the-clock. Implementation of the project is carried out by the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, assisted by local and regional authorities.

The Infrastructure Ministry noted that the draining of Kakhovka Reservoir disrupted water supply to nearly a million Ukrainians. In some settlements, people have to rely on bottled water, resupplied by trucks.

