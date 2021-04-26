Ukraine opens new nuclear waste site at Chernobyl

  • Guards of Honor march to lay a flower wreath at Chernobyl's victim monument in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 26, 2021. April 26 marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. A reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, leading to an explosion and the subsequent fire spewed a radioactive plume over much of northern Europe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
  • An abandoned carousel in the park is seen the ghost town of Pripyat close to the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukraine, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The vast and empty Chernobyl Exclusion Zone around the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident is a baleful monument to human mistakes. Yet 35 years after a power plant reactor exploded, Ukrainians also look to it for inspiration, solace and income. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
  • A clean-up operation veteran wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus pays respect to the Chernobyl firefighters at a memorial in capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 26, 2021. April 26 marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. A reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, leading to an explosion and the subsequent fire spewed a radioactive plume over much of northern Europe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
  • Ukrainian honor guards stand to attention near the monument erected in memory of the victims of the Chernobyl explosion in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 26, 2021. April 26 marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. A reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, leading to an explosion and the subsequent fire spewed a radioactive plume over much of northern Europe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
  • A Ukrainian army general lays flowers to the Chernobyl victims monument in capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 26, 2021. April 26 marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. A reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, leading to an explosion and the subsequent fire spewed a radioactive plume over much of northern Europe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
  • A woman in a Ukrainian folk costume lays flowers to the Chernobyl victims monument in capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 26, 2021. April 26 marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. A reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, leading to an explosion and the subsequent fire spewed a radioactive plume over much of northern Europe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
1 / 6

APTOPIX Ukraine Chernobyl Anniversary

Guards of Honor march to lay a flower wreath at Chernobyl's victim monument in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 26, 2021. April 26 marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. A reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, leading to an explosion and the subsequent fire spewed a radioactive plume over much of northern Europe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURAS KARMANAU
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president on Monday unveiled a new nuclear waste repository at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster that unfolded exactly 35 years ago.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Chernobyl together with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and vowed to “transform the exclusion zone, as Chernobyl is referred to, into a revival zone.”

“Ukraine is not alone, it has wide support (from its) partners,” Zelenskyy said. “Today the new repository has been put into operation and it is very important that today a license to maintain the new repository will be obtained.”

The Ukrainian authorities decided to use the deserted exclusion zone around the Chernobyl power plant to build a place where Ukraine could store its nuclear waste for the next 100 years. The ex-Soviet nation currently has four nuclear power plants operating and has to transport its nuclear waste to Russia. The new repository will allow the government to save up $200 million a year.

Grossi said on Twitter Monday that the IAEA "will continue working tirelessly in addressing decommissioning, radioactive waste and environmental remediation related with Chernobyl accident.”

Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl power plant 110 kilometers (65 miles) north of Ukraine's capital Kyiv exploded and caught fire deep in the night on April 26, 1986, shattering the building and spewing radioactive material into the sky.

Soviet authorities made the catastrophe even worse by failing to tell the public what had happened — although the nearby plant workers’ town of Pripyat was evacuated the next day, the 2 million residents of Kyiv weren’t informed despite the fallout danger. The world learned of the disaster only after heightened radiation was detected in Sweden.

More than 600,000 people took part in fighting the consequences of the disaster, and 30 of them died on the first day.

Eventually, more than 100,000 people were evacuated from the vicinity and the 2,600-square-kilometer (1,000-square-mile) exclusion zone was established where the only activity was workers disposing of waste and tending to a hastily built sarcophagus covering the reactor.

Radiation continued to leak from the reactor building until 2019, when the entire building was covered by an enormous arch-shaped shelter.

On the 35th anniversary of the disaster on Monday, Ukrainian authorities declassified documents showing that serious accidents occurred at the power plant several times before April 26, 1986.

Ukraine's Security Service revealed that the Soviet authorities issued a decree on July 8, 1986, classifying all details of the Chernobyl disaster, including the number of people getting sick. According to the agency, in October 1987 a French journalist tried to take soil and water samples abroad, but the KGB swapped his samples with clean ones.

Recommended Stories

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • 35 years since nuclear disaster, Chernobyl warns, inspires

    The vast and empty Chernobyl Exclusion Zone around the site of the world's worst nuclear accident is a baleful monument to human mistakes. Reactor No. 4 at the power plant 110 kilometers (65 miles) north of the capital Kyiv exploded and caught fire deep in the night on April 26, 1986, shattering the building and spewing radioactive material high into the sky.

  • New Hampshire Senate advances pet parity bill

    Moving toward pet parity, the New Hampshire Senate has backed a bill that would require drivers to report collisions with cats as well as dogs. The Senate voted 20-4 on Thursday to add cats to the reporting requirement as well. As passed by the House, the bill was known as “Arrow's Law” in honor of a family pet that was killed outside the home of Rep. Daryl Abbas, the Salem Republican who sponsored the bill.

  • The FBI just got permission to break into private computers without consent so it can fight hackers

    The FBI has the authority right now to access privately owned computers without their owners’ knowledge or consent, and to delete software. It’s part of a government effort to contain the continuing attacks on corporate networks running Microsoft Exchange software, and it’s an unprecedented intrusion that’s raising legal questions about just how far the government can go. On April 9, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas approved a search warrant allowing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out the operation.

  • Influencers ordered to stay out of Utah drainage ditch which has become bizarre Instagram hotspot

    Side of highway ‘looked like Disneyland parking lot’ after social media images of ‘blue canal’ go viral

  • Exit polls: Tight race in Albania's parliamentary vote

    Initial exit poll data in Albania's parliamentary election on Sunday suggests that the ruling Socialist Party is in a tight race with the opposition Democratic Party. The exit poll run for Euronews Albania from the MRB, part of the London-based Kantar Group, projects that the left-wing Socialists will win about 44% of the vote while the Democratic Party is expected to capture about 42%.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • LA official returning beachfront to Black family says ‘whole country’ should give back ‘stolen’ land

    ‘We as a collective society should apologise,’ LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn says

  • Fully vaccinated Americans to be allowed to visit EU this summer

    More than 94.7 million US citizens already given complete course of jabs

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • Somalia violence: Rival units fight amid row over president's term

    Pro-government forces battled rebel soldiers opposed to the president, as a national crisis deepened.

  • Supreme Court agrees to decide case of Guantanamo detainee seeking details on CIA 'black sites'

    A lower court ruled the government can segregate secret information about the former CIA "black sites" from other material that should be released.

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • South Korea cheers 'trailblazing' Yuh-Jung Youn, a pusher of boundaries

    South Korea, where Yuh-Jung Youn has been a familiar face onscreen for 50 years, celebrates her anew after her historic Oscar win.

  • Golden Knights rout Ducks 5-1 for team-best 9th straight win

    Chandler Stephenson scored two goals in the first period and the Vegas Golden Knights cruised to their franchise-record ninth consecutive victory, 5-1 over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. Stephenson had the first three-point night of his career, while Shea Theodore and William Karlsson got goals against their former team as the Knights rolled toward their fourth straight playoff appearance. William Carrier also scored for Vegas, which completed the season series with seven wins over Anaheim in eight meetings.

  • Letters: KC readers discuss unjust court packing, Pete Coones and Josh Hawley’s image

    What Josh Hawley is telling the rest of the world about Missouri isn’t a good look.

  • Video Shows Colorado Cops Laughing at Violent Arrest of 73-Year-Old Woman With Dementia

    YouTubeTwo Colorado cops violently arrested a 73-year-old woman who has dementia—then were caught on camera celebrating and laughing when they reviewed their horrific body-cam footage hours later at the police station.The two officers have been identified as Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali of the Loveland Police Department. They arrested 73-year-old Karen Garner on June 26, 2020, after she left a Walmart with $13 of goods that she hadn’t paid for. Garner’s family says she forgot to pay because of her condition.According to the Denver Post, Hopp found Garner walking home after Walmart staff had reported her. Body-cam footage released this month showed Hopp tackling the terrified woman to the ground when she refused to stop walking way from him, then he handcuffed her and pushed her hard against his cruiser. A concerned citizen can be seen stopping by the side of the road to ask Hopp if so much force was necessary.The cops fractured the woman’s arm and dislocated her shoulder during the arrest, her family has said, and it’s this horrific body-cam footage that the officers were caught on surveillance camera watching as Garner sat in a nearby cell for hours after her ordeal at the hands of the police.“Ready for the pop?” Hopp said to Jalali and another officers while they gathered round to watch the footage of the violent arrest. “What popped?” another officer asked. “I think it was her shoulder,” Hopp replied. These comments can be heard at 48:30 in the below video.Hopp can be heard saying “I can’t believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground,” while Jalali comments: “It’s like live TV... Body-cams are my favorite thing to watch, I could watch livestream body-cams all day.” The third officer can be heard suggesting “The Body-Cam Show” as a title for a proposed television special, and says to Hopp: “Impressive, buddy.”After releasing the video on YouTube, Garner’s attorney, Sarah Schielke, said in a statement: “This is utterly disgusting. These videos cannot be unseen or unheard. I am sorry to have to share them with the public. This will be traumatic and deeply upsetting for everyone to see.”“But as it often goes with bad police departments, it seems this is the only way to make them change,” the attorney went on. “They have to be exposed. If I didn’t release this, the Loveland Police’s toxic culture of arrogance and entitlement, along with their horrific abuse of the vulnerable and powerless, would carry on, business as usual.”Garner’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the police officers earlier in April. Schielke said Monday that two more officers have been added as defendants in the suit, alleging they knew that Garner was hurt but didn’t give her medical care for six hours while she was in custody.The Loveland Police Department has placed Hopp on administrative leave and re-assigned Jalali to desk duties while an internal investigation continues. Garner’s attorney said, to date, her client has received no apology from the officers, the police department, or the city.The police department is yet to comment on the new video.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.