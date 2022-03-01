Ukraine Opens Polkadot Wallet for War Fundraising
- Gavin WoodDecentralized internet pioneer
Ukraine expanded its cryptocurrency fundraising efforts by opening up a Polkadot wallet on Tuesday.
The move comes after Polkadot founder Gavin Wood pledged to donate $5 million in DOT.
So far Ukraine has received over $186,000 in DOT, according to on-chain data.
"An airdrop has not been confirmed yet," Ukraine tweeted in response to Wood's request to open a Polkadot wallet to receive DOT donations. In crypto parlance, an 'airdrop' is the distribution of free tokens by a project's founder.
The country has received over $20 million in crypto donations so far, with Binance donating $10 million and industry leaders Sam Bankman-Fried and Deepak Thapliyal also contributing large sums.
According to digital asset research firm Elliptic, there have been more than 24,000 digital asset donations since the start of the Russian invasion. One Bitcoin whale donated $3 million alone.
DOT is currently trading at $18.70, according to CoinGecko, up 10% on-day as the crypto market continues to rally.
