Ukraine Opens Polkadot Wallet for War Fundraising

Sam Reynolds
1 min read
Ukraine expanded its cryptocurrency fundraising efforts by opening up a Polkadot wallet on Tuesday.

  • The move comes after Polkadot founder Gavin Wood pledged to donate $5 million in DOT.

  • So far Ukraine has received over $186,000 in DOT, according to on-chain data.

  • "An airdrop has not been confirmed yet," Ukraine tweeted in response to Wood's request to open a Polkadot wallet to receive DOT donations. In crypto parlance, an 'airdrop' is the distribution of free tokens by a project's founder.

  • The country has received over $20 million in crypto donations so far, with Binance donating $10 million and industry leaders Sam Bankman-Fried and Deepak Thapliyal also contributing large sums.

  • According to digital asset research firm Elliptic, there have been more than 24,000 digital asset donations since the start of the Russian invasion. One Bitcoin whale donated $3 million alone.

  • DOT is currently trading at $18.70, according to CoinGecko, up 10% on-day as the crypto market continues to rally.

Read more: Crypto Donations to Ukraine Jump to $20M


