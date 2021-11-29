Ukraine orders self-isolation for travellers from countries with Omicron cases

Social distancing markings are seen on the floor at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has introduced mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers returning from countries where the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected, the health ministry said on Monday.

"...Travellers who have spent more than 7 days in the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Kingdom of Eswatini, and the Republic of Mozambique must complete 14 days of self-isolation," it said in a statement, adding that the list would be expanded soon.

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko told a televised briefing earlier on Monday that cases of the Omicron variant had not been registered in Ukraine yet.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams)

