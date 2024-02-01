Ukraine in OSCE: 626 chemical attacks from Russian side documented

Ukraine has informed the OSCE about the 626 documented chemical attacks by Russia.

Source: Nataliia Kostenko, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna, during a meeting of the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum, quoted by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "Trying to suppress the resistance of the Ukrainian military, Russian troops widely use prohibited weapons. In violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, Russian forces are using gas grenades and improvised explosive devices equipped with irritant substances dropped from drones."

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already documented 626 cases of the Russians using toxic chemical ammunition, 81 of which occurred in December alone. The frequency of such applications increases, with up to ten cases recorded daily..."

Details: Kostenko added that the invaders also carry out "artillery shelling using chemically dangerous substances, which is another gross violation of the rules of warfare by the Russian troops."

Earlier: ISW reported that Russian troops seem to continue to violate the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, signed by Russia.

