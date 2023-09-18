Ukraine Overhauls Senior Ranks of Defense Ministry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen in Kyiv, Ukraine September 06, 2023 (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine dismissed all six of its deputy defense ministers Monday, a major shake-up in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wartime leadership as he prepares to address the United Nations and meet with members of Congress in the United States.

Zelenskyy has been seeking to demonstrate that Ukraine is tightening its management of the Defense Ministry, which oversees billions of dollars of military assistance donated for the war. Some U.S. critics of the funding have said that reports of corruption were a reason to place stricter limits on military aid, and some members of NATO are nervous that military aid could be deflected from its intended purpose.

The decision to dismiss the deputies was made at a Cabinet meeting, according to a Ukrainian government statement posted on the Telegram messaging app Monday. The government did not give a reason for the move.

It was not immediately known whether the dismissals were related to Zelenskyy’s replacement this month of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umerov. At that time, Zelenskyy cited the need for “new approaches.”

Zelenskyy is scheduled to give a speech Tuesday before the U.N. General Assembly, and later in the week is expected to see President Joe Biden and members of Congress in Washington in a continuation of his efforts to shore up support for Ukraine’s war effort.

The deputy defense ministers released from their posts Monday included Hanna Maliar, who has emerged in recent months as one of the most prominent government communicators of the daily movement of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Hours before her dismissal was announced, Maliar continued to post updates on Telegram about the campaign.

The state secretary for defense, Kostiantyn Vashchenko, was also dismissed, according to the government statement. It did not name any replacements.

When Reznikov was replaced, officials said the government recognized the need for new leadership more than 500 days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Ukrainian civil society groups had complained about a series of contracting scandals involving his ministry.

The government has been investigating accusations of corruption associated with the ministry, which has gained national prominence because of the war.

Daria Kalenyuk, the executive director of the Kyiv-based Anticorruption Action Center, said Monday’s dismissals were a “positive step” that showed that Zelenskyy recognized the problems in the Defense Ministry and was intent on finding remedies.

“The Ministry of Defense is one of the least reformed ministries in our country, and it is not able to cope with the challenges of the war,” she said in an interview. The timing of the announcement, she added, sent a signal to Ukraine’s allies in Washington before Zelenskyy’s trip that his government was committed to reform.

