Ukraine’s parliament disbands Kyiv District Administrative Court

He said that 310 lawmakers had voted for the relevant decision.

At the same time, another bill to establish the Kyiv City District Administrative Court was backed by 326 MPs.

As reported by the LIGA.net media outlet, with reference to a source in the ruling Servant of the People faction, the Ukrainian parliament had submitted the draft law on the liquidation of the OASK to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signing as urgent.

Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to parliament to disband the OASK back in April 2021. He emphasized that the judicial body had been steeped in corruption scandals and could not regain trust. In response, OASK Chairman Pavlo Vovk said that the president “surrendered to the manipulation of individual activists.”

What is the OASK known for?

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the head of the OASK, Pavlo Vovk, and the judges under his control made decisions in their own interests and in the interests of political elites and business circles.

Read also: Main case against Ukrainian oligarch Kurchenko goes to court

The investigation concluded that the OASK’s chairman was also leading a “criminal organization” whose goal was “to seize state power by establishing control over the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, the High Council of Justice, and by creating artificial obstacles to their work.” The indictment was sent to court in June 2022.

Currently, Vovk is wanted by the NABU.

The United States on Dec. 9, 2022, introduced visa restrictions against Vovk and two immediate family members.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine