Ukraine’s parliament votes to ban the Moscow Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for its ties to the Kremlin

Ukraine’s parliament voted to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church — Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in the first reading on Oct. 19.

Moscow has used the Russian Orthodox Church as a KGB front for decades and the UOC-MP has played a prominent political role since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, said Ukraine’s SBU Security Service.

267 deputies voted in favor of bill No. 8371 banning religious organizations associated with the aggressor country Russia, Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Telegram.

The vote count by party:

Servant of the People - 175

European Solidarity - 26

Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) - 17

Platform for Life and Peace - 1

For the future - 8

Holos (Voice) - 18

Trust - 12

Restoration of Ukraine – 0

Since November of last year, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has been conducting inspections in monasteries, churches and premises of the UOC-MP all over Ukraine. During the counterintelligence activities, a large amount of pro-Russian literature was found, as well as Russians with suspicious documents.

On Jan. 19, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Parliament a bill to ban the activities of Russian-controlled religious organizations.

The State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience said the religious expert examination concluded that the UOC remains a structural unit of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Earlier, a number of Ukrainian regions decided to ban the UOC-MP activities at the regional level.

