Ukraine and partners appeal to ICAO over Flight PS752

Flight PS752 was shot down near Tehran on January 8, 2020

Ukraine, the UK, Sweden, and Canada have lodged a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Iran regarding the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 near Tehran in 2020.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the motion in a statement on Jan. 8, explaining that Tehran has refused to accept full responsibility for the tragic incident for four years.

“Initiating these proceedings today reflects our commitment to the families who deserve justice,” the ministry said.

“It also reflects our trust in the ICAO Council, and the international community writ large, as guardian of the safety and security of civil aviation, including by settling disputes when they arise. It is necessary that those who violate the rules are held accountable.”

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight from Tehran to Kyiv was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020, shortly after departing from the Iranian capital.

All 176 people on board died, including 11 Ukrainians, with most victims being citizens of Iran and Canada.

Four days after the disaster, Iranian authorities officially acknowledged that their military downed the flight, having mistakenly identified it as a hostile target.

Iran insists that the air disaster occurred because of a defense system operator's error, not by the order of the country's military leadership. Ukraine disagrees with this position and demands access to the investigation and monetary compensation.

In April 2023, an Iranian court announced it had sentenced 10 Iranian servicemen, accused of involvement in the air disaster, to prison terms. The International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752 has labeled the trial as fictitious and non-transparent.

