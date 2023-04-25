Ukraine plans to introduce additional sanctions against Iran

Ukraine plans to introduce additional sanctions against Russia's ally Iran, the Economy Ministry reported on April 25.

"The previous restrictions imposed by Ukraine and our partners on individuals and companies directly involved in supplying weapons to Russia were unfortunately not taken seriously as a warning," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Svyrydenko added that "support for the aggressor will not go unpunished," and Ukraine was working "to involve as many countries in the world as possible in such tough decisions" regarding additional sanctions.

According to the press release, the proposed sanctions would be introduced for a 50-year period.

The sanctions include a ban on the transfer of technology and intellectual property rights to residents of Iran, as well as investments in or electronic payments to the country. There are also proposed restrictions on trade operations.

The sanctions will come into force after going through the process of being adopted by the National Security and Defense Council, implemented by the President of Ukraine, and approved by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

Iran has been supplying Russia with its Shahed "kamikaze" drones to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure.