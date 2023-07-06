Ukraine plans to move to professional army after war ends - PM

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire a 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops at a position near the city of Bakhmut

By Olena Harmash

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to abandon conscription and move to a professional army after the war with Russia to bring Kyiv closer to NATO standards, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.

After a meeting with top defence and security officials at which reforms known as "the Ukrainian shield" were discussed, Shmyhal said the government would also continue to focus on supporting a further increase in domestic weapons production.

"The primary task is to complete the transition of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine to NATO standards. In all aspects: from equipment and weapons to planning and analysis," Shmyhal said on the Telegram messaging app.

"After the end of the war, Ukraine will abandon the draft as it existed before the war. The foundation of our defence will be a professional army."

Ukraine wants to join NATO and hopes to receive a clear signal on its membership prospects when the military alliance holds a summit in Lithuania next week.

Shmyhal said Ukraine would also create combat-capable reserve pools to complement the army, with all people who qualify to join the reserves undergoing regular training.

After Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine announced a national mobilisation. It now has about 1 million people in its defence forces, officials have said.

Before Russia's invasion last year, Ukraine relied on a system of mandatory military service for young men. Ukrainian women also serve in the army but the service is not obligatory for them.

Shmyhal said the development of domestic weapon production capabilities was another important element of the future Ukrainian defence forces.

"Ukraine is already actively increasing the production of weapons and equipment. Moreover, we are launching new programs and projects," he said, adding that the government would support more private businesses in the sector and was working to forge international partnerships.

Ukraine depends heavily on Western military supplies. The government aims to transform its weapon-producing industry and appointed a new head of state-owned weapons producer Ukroboronprom last month.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)