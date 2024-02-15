Ukraine plans to reform national defense education

A child in one of Lviv's schools learns to fly a drone as part of a new Defense of Ukraine course

Faced with the existential war with Russia and the rapidly evolving mature of modern warfare, Ukraine must overhaul how Defense of Ukraine discipline is taught in schools, Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi told NV on Feb. 15.

“We will develop a model program in key knowledge areas that we must impart to children to defend their country,” said Lisovyi.

Read also: Social assistance 2024 — Four programs for families with children now accessible remotely

“We have the funds to train professionals who will teach this discipline, and to purchase the necessary equipment.”

Read also: Moscow recruits ‘construction brigades’ from Russian students, Ukraine says

According to the minister, the reboot aims not only to equip high school students with practical skills in first aid, marksmanship, drone operation, but also to explain why it's important to defend their homeland.

"This year's mobilization situation shows that certain citizens do not understand this civic duty; we need to correct this situation," he said.

Read also: Occupying ‘authorities’ to involve Ukrainian students in Russian ‘presidential elections’ as observers to falsify results, says NRC

It was previously reported that 26% of Ukrainian students aged 14 from regions under repeated Russian shelling would like to go abroad after their studies, and 24% are pessimistic about Ukraine's future.

These findings are from a survey conducted by Vox Populi polling agency, commissioned by the charitable foundation savED as part of the Providing Educational Services in Wartime Ukraine project supported by the U-LEAD with Europe program.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine