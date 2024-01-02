Ukraine PM names targets of Russian missile attack

The target of the large-scale Russian terrorist attack on 2 January was civilian infrastructure.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Quote: "The large-scale Russian attack targeted civilian infrastructure.

At first kamikaze drones were launched, then the Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles for four hours. Most damage was done to Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts."

At the moment power engineers, rescue workers, medics, police and other services are working at the scenes of the attacks.

"We are grateful to the air defence forces for their tireless work and professionalism. The Russian terrorists will undoubtedly pay for all the evil they have brought to Ukraine," Shmyhal stressed.

Background:

The Ukrainian state power company Ukrenergo reported that over 250,000 consumers had been left without power as a result of the 2 January attack.

A gas pipeline and water mains were damaged in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.

There were Internet outages in Kyiv after the missile attack. In addition, there was no power on some electric transport routes.

The water supply was restored in all districts of Kyiv in the afternoon.

Ukrenergo has restored the operation of overhead power supply equipment in Kyiv Oblast.

Power engineers in Kyiv have restored power supply in four districts.

