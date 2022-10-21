Ukraine poised for crucial blow to Putin in battle for Kherson

148
Colin Meyn
·5 min read

Ukraine appears poised to deliver another crucial blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort with a counteroffensive to take back Kherson, which was the first major Ukrainian city seized by Russia after its invasion in February.

Ukraine has blacked out all media on its operations around the southern city this week, as it did ahead of a successful counteroffensive in the northeast last month. Experts studying the war said all signs point to a major offensive in the coming days, with Russia already signaling its potential retreat.

Ukrainian victory in Kherson, which is the only regional capital that has been captured by Russian forces, could set the direction of the rest of the war, said John Spencer, chairman of urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point.

“Strategically, operationally and tactically, it’ll send a signal that Russia can’t hold ground in Ukraine, and the path to victory for Ukraine is pretty much assured. The timeline’s still in question, but the path to victory is pretty assured,” he said.

Russia has sent nearly 30,000 troops to Kherson in an attempt to reinforce its positions; however, Ukraine has reportedly reclaimed dozens of settlements in the region and has been increasing its air strikes on Russian defense systems, suggesting a combined ground and air assault coming soon, Spencer said.

With no information coming from the Ukrainian side, war observers have been left interpreting radar and signals from the Kremlin, which appears to be “shaping the information space to prepare the Russian population for military defeat in Kherson,” said George Barros, a Russia and Ukraine analyst at the Institute for the Study of War.

Gen. Sergey Surovikin, the newly installed commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, this week said “difficult decisions” may be necessary in Kherson, adding: “We will be guided by the need to preserve the lives of the civilian population and our military personnel as much as possible.”

Barros said that does not mean Russia will give up the city without a fight, but rather that it is preparing for possible defeat, after its losses in Kharkiv last month seemed to stun many pundits and the Russian public.

The U.K.’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that Surovikin’s announcement “likely indicates that the Russian authorities are seriously considering a major withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnipro river.”

And American officials told The New York Times that sustained Ukrainian pressure in the coming weeks could break Russian units and clear the way to seizing Kherson.

Putin also announced martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine this week, creating a veneer of legal legitimacy for efforts by occupying officials to evacuate Kherson. Those officials said Thursday that 15,000 Ukrainians had already been evacuated, with plans to send some 60,000 people to Russia in the coming days.

Even a withdrawal of Russia’s 30,000 troops would not be easy. Ukraine has largely destroyed the main bridges crossing the Dnieper River around Kherson, leaving Russians only a pontoon bridge and an earthen crossing at the key Kakhovka dam to move forces and equipment across the river.

Branislav Slantchev, a professor of political science at the University of California, San Diego, said Ukraine appears to be allowing Russian troops to leave, either to avoid casualties or because Ukrainian commanders are not confident they can take on the current Russian forces.

Russian officials have also been warning locals that Ukraine is planning to blow up the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, which Slantchev and others see as laying the groundwork for a “false flag” operation, in which Russia will destroy the dam after retreating across it, flooding densely populated areas along the riverbank in a foot or more of water.

“And then they’re going to start shelling this entire area from the other bank,” Slantchev said of Russian forces. “That’s a bit of a problem because they actually can reach it … and it will not be easy for Ukrainians to push them out until they figure out a way to cross the river themselves.”

However, Ukrainian victory in Kherson is not a fait accompli. Russian officials have said they are not giving up the city, but merely moving out civilians ahead of the battle to come.

“It should be remembered that if the Kremlin decides to defend Kherson and turn it into a fortress, the Ukrainian forces may give up their capture for fear of suffering heavy losses during the fighting in the city,” said Piotr Żochowski, a senior fellow at the Warsaw-based OSW Centre for Eastern Studies.

Żochowski added that Kherson remains of “great military importance” to Russia, and losing it would jeopardize a crucial land connection between occupied Crimea and Russia.

Barros called the north bank of the Dnieper “extremely strategically important territory,” and said Ukraine failing to oust Russian troops could allow them to continue ground operations in “right bank Ukraine,” which includes the crucial port city of Odessa, a little more than 200 km (124 miles) away from Kherson.

Russia’s military victories so far have been contained in the east of the country, where it has now annexed four occupied regions including Kherson, though Russian missiles have hit targets across the country.

Kherson is not the only battle raging in Ukraine ahead of the winter. Fighting continues in towns in the northeast, where Ukraine surprised the world with its rout of Russian forces last month.

And Russia is also waging a furious assault on Bakhmut, an eastern city in the Donetsk, where the private Wagner forces are said to be making some gains with pounding artillery attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend called the fighting in Bakhmut “the most difficult” in the country.

If Ukraine loses Bakhmut, it could allow Russia to advance to other key cities in Donetsk, which is among the regions annexed by Moscow.

Żochowski said the Russian Ministry of Defense has told forces to capture Bakhmut by the end of October, which would deliver a win that could help offset a loss in Kherson.

Slantchev said Russian control of Bakhmut would threaten all of the territories in the north that Ukraine has recently liberated.

“With this kind of war there is always back and forth,” he said. “People always want to say so now there’s momentum and now it’s going to end this way. But it never quite works out that way.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin declares martial law in occupied Ukraine regions

    STORY: Lining up to leave Kherson.Residents of the now Russian-held city waited for their turn on Wednesday (October 19) to evacuate after Moscow warned of a looming assault.Images of residents holding bags and pets preparing to flee the city were broadcast by Russian media which portrayed the exodus as an attempt to clear the city of civilians before it becomes a combat zone.Meanwhile Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions - including Kherson - that he says are now part of Russia."Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic and Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, had a martial law regime in force before they were incorporated into Russia. Now we need to formalize this regime within the framework of Russian legislation. Therefore, I have signed a decree introducing martial law into these four entities of the Russian Federation."Beyond much tighter military-led security on the ground, it was unclear what the immediate impact of that would be for places like Kherson, the biggest population center Moscow has seized since invading Ukraine.Putin also issued a decree restricting movement in and out of eight regions adjoining&nbsp;Ukraine.Kyiv has accused Russia of laying on a propaganda show in Kherson, and described Putin’s declaration of martial law as the “pseudo-legalization of looting of Ukrainians’ property."Russian-installed authorities in occupied Kherson said they planned to evacuate up to 60,000 over the next six days.Ukraine is pursuing major counter-offensives in the east and south of the country.Russian forces in the Kherson region have been driven back by up to 20 miles in the last few weeks.Videos shared on social media have shown Ukrainian forces raising flags over retaken towns in the region.Reuters was not able to verify the dates of when the videos were filmed.Speaking to Russian state TV, the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine described the situation there as “difficult.”

  • Ukraine Latest: First Russian, US Defense Chiefs Call Since May

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the Ukraine war with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday. It was the first announced call between the two since May. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odd

  • Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

    Ukrainian forces piled pressure on Russian positions in occupied Kherson, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to making a full-scale assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. As many as 2,000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region - one of four provinces illegally annexed by Moscow - “to replenish losses and strengthen units on the front line," according to the Ukrainian army's general staff. The deputy head of the Kremlin-installed regional administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, said Ukrainian shelling of a Dnieper River crossing killed at four civilians late Thursday.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm strike on Antonivka Bridge, but there were no civilians there at that time

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022, 12:43 Ukrainian defenders have confirmed the strike on the Antonivka bridge in Kherson Oblast, but deny that civilians could have been injured, as they are forbidden to be there at such a late hour.

  • Lukashenko shown Belarusian drones

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022, 11:51 AM The self-proclaimed "president" of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has visited the Obuz-Lesnovsky combat training ground in Brest Oblast (Belarus), where employees of Goskomvoenprom [State Military Industry Committee - ed.

  • So many mobilized Russian reservists had buy their own military gear that thermal underwear now costs up to $340 and a hiking backpack costs as much as $600

    Russian draftees are forced to buy their own military gear and body armor because Russia isn't providing supplies, said the UK's defense ministry.

  • Elon Musk Has a (New) Solution to End the Russia-Ukraine War

    The richest man in the world is working to find an end strategy for this conflict, now finishing its eighth month.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces appeal to people of Belarus: Kremlin wall is not eternal

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022, 14:55 Armed Forces of Ukraine appeal to Belarusians not to fight against Ukraine Source: video appeal by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russian, on Facebook Details: The Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasise that Ukraine has never threatened Belarus and since 24 February has never responded to attacks or invasion of its land from the territory of Belarus.

  • Ukraine forces pressure Russian positions, resupply routes in occupied Kherson

    As many as 2,000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region "to replenish losses and strengthen units on the front line," according to Ukraine's Army General Staff.

  • Former Marine Whose Leg Was Amputated Poses as 1940s-Style Pin-Up for Calendar to Benefit Veterans

    Annika Hutsler appears as Miss November in the annual Pin-Ups for Vets calendar, which raises funds to support military members who are hospitalized or deployed overseas

  • Russian army transfers equipment to Dnipros left bank after Ukrainian forces successful advance in Kherson Oblast

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 13:12 Russian occupation forces are transferring their military equipment and personnel from the right bank of the River Dnipro to the left bank in Kherson Oblast following recent successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in liberating the oblast.

  • Beleaguered Russian Commanders Now Babysitting Boss’ Kids in Ukraine

    via TelegramRussia’s war against Ukraine has taken yet another absurd turn as one of Vladimir Putin’s most devoted cronies took to social media to demonstrate the epitome of Russian military prowess: his three underage sons haphazardly firing off weapons in Ukraine as they are babysit by a top commander.“Akhmat, Eli and Adam got right up to enemy positions and provided cover fire for advancing fighters,” Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote of his sons, aged 14 to 16. The announcement was accompa

  • Paris restaurant manager forced to eat his words after kicking out two Ukrainian women, praising Putin

    A restaurant manager in Paris has been forced to eat his words after he expelled two Ukrainian women clients with the words “Viva Poutine” (long live Putin).

  • Iranian cleric calls for tough crackdown against protests

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's judiciary should take tough measures against protesters and anyone who thinks the country's rulers will fall is dreaming, a senior cleric said on Friday. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by demonstrations that erupted after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month. "The judiciary should deal with the rioters - who betrayed the nation and poured water into the enemy's watermill - in such a way that others don't again fancy to riot," hardline cleric Ahmad Khatami said in a Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, Iranian media reported.

  • Recruited Russian convicts flee from war in Ukraine General Staff report

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 18:57 Military personnel who were recruited for the war in Ukraine from Russian prisons are leaving their units with weapons in hand and trying to return to the Russian Federation.

  • Russia 'considering major withdrawal' after Moscow commander's rare admission of army struggles

    General Sergei Surovikin's admission of setbacks is 'highly unusual', according to British intelligence.

  • 'Atomic bomb' of water would be released by Russian false flag attack on Kherson dam

    Russia may blow up a dam and flood the city of Kherson to frame Ukraine for mass deaths and destruction, a US-based think tank has warned.

  • Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

    Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared Thursday to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure. Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as he faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilization, increasing criticism at home and abroad, and international sanctions.

  • Trump claims clemency requests taken by FBI from Mar-a-Lago should be returned to him

    Trump claims clemency requests that he received while serving as president and other documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago are his property.

  • A Russian fighter jet fired a missile while shadowing a Royal Air Force recon plane on patrol over the Black Sea, UK says

    Moscow said it was a technical problem, but the Russian military has engaged in provocative actions around US and NATO forces in the Black Sea before.