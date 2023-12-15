Ukraine poised to prevail within 3 years if allies step up military aid – Estonian intelligence

Ukraine can defeat Russia in three years or less, but certain conditions need to be met, the Estonian Ministry of Defense said in a discussion paper published on Dec. 13.

To achieve this goal, in particular, NATO and the EU must update and increase their arms production, as well as accelerate their investments in the defense industry of Ukraine, the department said.

"With Ukraine’s admirable fighting spirit and the transatlantic community’s unparalleled military-technological advantage and resources, Ukraine’s victory will come at a fraction of the cost in comparison to the alternative consequences," the Estonian ministry said.

“This military strategy will make way for a renewed and enduring vision of peace and strength, in conjunction with a revived Ukraine that is independent, sovereign, free in its entirety, and prospering as a fresh member of both the European Union and NATO.”

Read also: Estonia completes border fence with Russia as part of high-tech border upgrade

Estonia is nonetheless confident that this war must only end with Ukraine's victory.

The head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Ants Kiviselg, said on Dec. 1 that Russia would not be able to make an operational breakthrough at the front in the near future, but could increase the intensity of strikes in the coming weeks.

Estonia’s spy chief previously stated that Russia's military budget for 2024 allows the invasion forces to continue the war against Ukraine with the same intensity.

Read also: ‘Russia’s aggression demands long-term EU resistance plan,’ Estonian Prime Minister says

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine