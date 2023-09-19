Ukraine and Poland agree on mutual execution of punishments as ruled by court decisions

Ukraine and Poland have signed an agreement on mutual execution of punishments as decided by respective national courts.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

Details: On 19 September, a protocol on amendments to the Treaty between Ukraine and the Republic of Poland on legal assistance and legal relations in civil and criminal cases (originally dated 24 May 1993) was signed in Warsaw.

The protocol adds a new chapter to the current agreement and creates a mechanism for the interaction of the competent authorities of Poland and Ukraine in transferring the execution of decisions made by the courts of the contracting parties in connection with the commission of criminal or administrative offences, regarding punishments and measures not related to deprivation of liberty (fine, public or correctional works, disqualification, confiscation).

"For Ukraine, this is the first agreement regulating international cooperation to carry out punishments not related to deprivation of liberty, imposed by courts for committing criminal or administrative offences," said Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra, who signed the document on behalf of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Justice noted that this is an urgent decision, as punishments and sanctions imposed by the court against foreigners living abroad often remain unfulfilled, and since the beginning of a full-scale war, there have been even more Ukrainians in Poland.

