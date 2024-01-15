Ukraine and Poland should become close allies within the EU — FM Kuleba

After Ukraine enters the EU, Kyiv and Warsaw should explore entering into an alliance within the bloc, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Polish media outlet Uklad Sil on Jan. 14.

The official suggested that such an alliance would be beneficial to both Ukraine and Poland.

“What we need to talk about, what we need to start thinking about, is a Ukrainian-Polish alliance within the European Union,” said Kuleba.

“Because we will be two very strong players. We will make Poland stronger, and Poland will make us stronger.”

In the meantime, the two countries need to address current issues they are facing, such as the blockade of the Ukrainian border by Polish farmers and truckers, who are opposed to surging imports of Ukrainian grain.

“The deeper we get into negotiations about [Ukraine’s EU] accession, the more such issues will arise from different sides,” the minister adds.

“Poles and Ukrainians must prevent such tensions from becoming problematic and resolve them quickly and amicably, given that we have failed to prevent their occurrence in the first place.”

On Jan. 13, Polish PM Donald Tusk stated that he would not allow anyone in his government to build a political platform on “anti-Ukrainian” sentiments.

