Ukraine and Poland cannot live as if there is Chinese wall between them – Ukraine's Trade Representative

Ukraine and Poland, as two agricultural countries, should negotiate in such a way as to take into account the interests of both Ukrainian and Polish farmers.

Source: Taras Kachka, Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative of Ukraine, to the Polish news agency Onet; European Pravda

Quote: "We must be careful to show each other that we are not a threat, to calm the markets and lift restrictions," Kachka said, commenting on the current grain crisis.

According to him, Ukraine and Poland have many topics and plans in agriculture on how to develop together.

"Ukraine and Poland are two agricultural countries, and we cannot live as if there is a Chinese wall between us," he said.

Kachka added that "all talks from the Ukrainian side about some bans are a case that, I hope, will never happen."

"Polish apples and cabbage should be sold on the Ukrainian market as long as they do not cause any harm. Just as Ukrainian goods do not harm the Polish market," Kachka said.

He added that the formula of the agreement between the countries is quite simple: the Ukrainian government should think about Polish farmers, and the Polish government should think about Ukrainian farmers.

"I will give you an example: since 2014, the import of Polish cheeses to the Ukrainian market has increased by 100% annually. An increase in imports is not harmful. Poland accounts for 43 percent of cheese imports to Ukraine. I am just as invested in the interests of Polish farmers as I am in those of Ukrainian farmers. But we want our colleagues to hear about our interests," the Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine said.

Reminder: Polish media reported that during the negotiations with five EU states regarding the grain dispute, Ukraine allegedly promised that it would not issue licences for the export of grain if the European Commission or Poland opposed it.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!