Ukraine, Poland commit to resolving grain trade row through dialogue – Agriculture Ministry

Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi spoke with his Polish counterpart Robert Telus on Sept. 21 and agreed to find a common solution to the grain dispute between the countries, the website of the Agriculture Ministry reports.

"The ministers discussed the situation, as well as Ukraine's proposal to resolve it, and agreed to find a solution that takes into account the interests of both countries," the agency said.

Kyiv and Warsaw have confirmed close and constructive relations and decided to work out a cooperation framework on export issues in the near future.

The day before, Ukraine's ambassador was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement at the UN General Assembly regarding a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain in some of Ukraine's neighboring countries. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry explained that Kyiv has proposed a "constructive way" to resolve the grain problem.

Ban on imports of Ukrainian grain - What is known

The European Commission on Sept. 15 decided not to extend the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, provided that Ukraine complies with certain rules, including export control measures.

However, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia announced that they would extend their unilateral ban on Ukrainian grain imports. In addition to wheat, rapeseed, sunflower, and corn, Poland has banned imports of cereals and flour, while Hungary has expanded the list to 25 items.

Ukraine’s Economy Ministry then reported that Ukraine has filed lawsuits against these three countries with the World Trade Organization.

The Ukrainian government has offered the EU and neighboring countries a compromise scenario.

Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade of Ukraine, warned Warsaw that Kyiv may impose an embargo on tomatoes, onions, cabbage, and apples from Poland if the countries do not reach an agreement. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki then said that his country would expand the ban on imports of Ukrainian products if Ukraine "escalates the conflict."

